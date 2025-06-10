Polls Are Open: Don’t Forget to Vote

PARSIPPANY — The 2025 Primary Election is today, Tuesday, June 10. Voters in Parsippany‑Troy Hills will select their party’s nominees for the following local offices: Mayor and two Township Council seats. Additionally, they will vote in the primary for statewide offices, including governor, county commissioner, sheriff, and General Assembly seats.

Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Republican Primary

Two candidates are competing for the Republican nomination for mayor:

Mayor of Parsippany-Troy Hills James Barberio is seeking re-election to a four-year term. He served as mayor from 2010 to 2018, lost re-election in 2017 to Democrat Michael Soriano, then returned in 2021 to reclaim the office. His campaign emphasizes economic revitalization, shared services, and outreach to residents and local businesses. Mayor Barberio is running with Council Vice President Frank Neglia and Economic Development Committee member Jigar Shah.

Parsippany Councilman Justin Musella, elected in 2021, is making his first bid for mayor. Musella, a financial technology professional, has consistently voted against tax increases and advocates for greater government transparency. His running mates are council candidates John Bielen and Casey Parikh.

Mayor James Barberio and Councilman Justin Musella have often disagreed on major issues, including the annual municipal budget, Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreements, and transparency in town governance.

Democratic Primary

On the Democratic side, Pulkit Desai is running unopposed for the mayoral nomination. A Lake Parsippany resident for 25 years, Desai is a former United States Marine who works in cybersecurity. He will run in the General Election with council candidates Matt Kavanagh and Diya Patel.

Where and How to Vote in Parsippany

Voters should consult their sample ballots to determine their voting district. Polling locations by district are listed below:

Brooklawn Middle School , 250 Beachwood Road — Districts 1, 4, 11, 13, 39

, 250 Beachwood Road — Districts 1, 4, 11, 13, 39 Board of Education Building , 292 Parsippany Road — Districts 15, 16, 19

, 292 Parsippany Road — Districts 15, 16, 19 Central Middle School , 1620 Route 46 West — Districts 22, 23

, 1620 Route 46 West — Districts 22, 23 Parsippany Community Center , 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha — Districts 29, 32

, 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha — Districts 29, 32 East Lake School , 40 Eba Road — Districts 14, 17

, 40 Eba Road — Districts 14, 17 Powder Mill Fire House , 60 South Powder Mill Road, Morris Plains — District 2

, 60 South Powder Mill Road, Morris Plains — District 2 Intervale Elementary School , 60 Pitt Road, Boonton — Districts 3, 8, 18

, 60 Pitt Road, Boonton — Districts 3, 8, 18 Lake Hiawatha Library , 68 Nokomis Avenue — Districts 33, 34

, 68 Nokomis Avenue — Districts 33, 34 Lake Hiawatha Elementary School , 1 Lincoln Avenue — Districts 30, 31, 38

, 1 Lincoln Avenue — Districts 30, 31, 38 Lake Parsippany Fire House , 255 Halsey Road — Districts 10, 12

, 255 Halsey Road — Districts 10, 12 Littleton School , 51 Brooklawn Drive, Morris Plains — Districts 6, 7, 9, 37

, 51 Brooklawn Drive, Morris Plains — Districts 6, 7, 9, 37 Mount Tabor Firehouse – Simpson Station , Simpson Avenue, Mount Tabor — District 5

, Simpson Avenue, Mount Tabor — District 5 Northvail Elementary School , 10 Eileen Court — Districts 21, 28

, 10 Eileen Court — Districts 21, 28 Rockaway Meadow Elementary School , 160 Edwards Road — Districts 25, 26, 35, 36

, 160 Edwards Road — Districts 25, 26, 35, 36 Troy Hills Elementary School, 509 South Beverwyck Road — Districts 20, 24, 27

For assistance or more information, residents can contact the Morris County Clerk’s Office or visit the official Morris County elections website.

The General Election on November 4 will include statewide races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, County Commissioner, Sheriff, and all 80 seats in the New Jersey General Assembly.

Locally, Parsippany residents will vote for the Mayor and two Township Council members.