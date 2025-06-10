Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Lake Hiawatha Student Graduates from University of Alabama

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The University of Alabama has announced its Spring 2025 graduates, and among those earning degrees is Kaitlyn Bourdette of Lake Hiawatha. Bourdette received a Bachelor of Arts during the commencement ceremonies held at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa. Kaitlyn graduated Parsippany High School Class of 2021.

She joins over 6,000 students who completed their studies at Alabama’s flagship university this spring. The institution offers more than 200 degree programs and fosters academic excellence, leadership, and service.

Congratulations to Kaitlyn Bourdette on her academic achievement and this critical milestone.

