Morris Knolls High School Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault and Endangering

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Denville Police Chief Scott Welsch, and Rockaway Township Police Chief Robert Scherr confirmed that Alyssa Perry, 35, of Rockaway Township, has been charged with two counts of Sexual Assault and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

In March 2025, an administrator at Morris Knolls High School notified the Denville Police and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office of alleged inappropriate behavior by one of the school’s teachers. An investigation determined that on two occasions between February and March 2025, while at her Rockaway Township residence, Perry sexually assaulted the victim, who was a 17-year-old at the time. The defendant is a former teacher and tutor of the victim and currently works at the school where the victim attends, though Perry is presently suspended.

As a result of the investigation, Perry was charged on June 6, 2025, with two counts of Sexual Assault, a crime of the second degree, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-2c3b; and one count of Welfare of a Child, a crime of the third degree, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4(a)(1).

Perry has been released under pre-trial supervision with the following conditions: pre-trial monitoring level 3, no contact with the victim or the school, and no contact with any student. She has a court date scheduled for July 14, 2025, before the Honorable Ralph Amirata, J.S.C.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information will be released.

Members of the Rockaway Township Police Department, Denville Police Department, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit participated in this investigation.

Anyone with any information about this investigation should call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit at (973) 285-6200.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.