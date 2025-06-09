Monday, June 9, 2025
HomeLocal NewsMorris Knolls High School Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault and Endangering
Local NewsSchool News

Morris Knolls High School Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault and Endangering

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1040
Morris Knolls High School is a four-year comprehensive public high school serving students in ninth through twelfth grades from Denville Township and most of Rockaway Township in Morris County.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Denville Police Chief Scott Welsch, and Rockaway Township Police Chief Robert Scherr confirmed that Alyssa Perry, 35, of Rockaway Township, has been charged with two counts of Sexual Assault and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

In March 2025, an administrator at Morris Knolls High School notified the Denville Police and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office of alleged inappropriate behavior by one of the school’s teachers. An investigation determined that on two occasions between February and March 2025, while at her Rockaway Township residence, Perry sexually assaulted the victim, who was a 17-year-old at the time. The defendant is a former teacher and tutor of the victim and currently works at the school where the victim attends, though Perry is presently suspended.

As a result of the investigation, Perry was charged on June 6, 2025, with two counts of Sexual Assault, a crime of the second degree, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-2c3b; and one count of Welfare of a Child, a crime of the third degree, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4(a)(1).

Perry has been released under pre-trial supervision with the following conditions: pre-trial monitoring level 3, no contact with the victim or the school, and no contact with any student. She has a court date scheduled for July 14, 2025, before the Honorable Ralph Amirata, J.S.C.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information will be released.

Members of the Rockaway Township Police Department, Denville Police Department, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit participated in this investigation.

Anyone with any information about this investigation should call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit at (973) 285-6200.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Luke Ladas Named to Dean’s List at Grove City College
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Yes, Assemblyman Bergen, this Isn’t Just a Primary — It’s a Fight for Parsippany’s Future, and we’re not going backwards
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »