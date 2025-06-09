Monday, June 9, 2025
HomeLocal NewsLetter to the Editor: Yes, Assemblyman Bergen, this Isn’t Just a Primary...
Local News

Letter to the Editor: Yes, Assemblyman Bergen, this Isn’t Just a Primary — It’s a Fight for Parsippany’s Future, and we’re not going backwards

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
517

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

I’m supporting Casey Parikh for Town Council. Casey leads by example and shows his civic pride through volunteerism. After retiring from a very successful career, Casey has spent his time giving back to Parsippany instead of taking it easy. He inspires me to do better and become more involved and charitable.

I’m casting my vote for John Bielen. We need young leaders who actively support and work with Parsippany’s youth. The perspective a young parent can bring to our Town Council is invaluable. We want our youth to be successful and proud of their beginnings. We need to get back Pride in Parsippany.

As a registered Republican and lifelong Parsippany resident, I vote for Councilman Justin Musella for Mayor.

We must end the cronyism and “paybacks” we never signed off on. The Parsippany Inglesino partnership ends with Team Barberio’s defeat. We can’t control developers’ representation, but we don’t have to continue being a “sure thing”. Let’s bring back competition. Pariahs will always be looking to profit off the Mt Laurel doctrine, but we don’t have to make it so easy. Madison recently scored a victory over John Inglesino and saved Drew’s Forest.

Parsippany, we have an excellent opportunity to elect a young Republican Mayor and help change the political climate of New Jersey. A Mayor who does not have a long list of “paybacks” because his campaign was supported by the people, not out-of-town politicians and shady lawyers.

This primary is about Parsippany’s future, so I’m voting for the candidate who chose Parsippany as his son’s hometown.

Bridget Cazzetto

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Morris Knolls High School Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault and Endangering
Next article
Inglesino Proposes Another 2,000 Apartments with PILOT Program
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »