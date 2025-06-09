Letter to the Editor: Yes, Assemblyman Bergen, this Isn’t Just a Primary — It’s a Fight for Parsippany’s Future, and we’re not going backwards

Dear Editor:

I’m supporting Casey Parikh for Town Council. Casey leads by example and shows his civic pride through volunteerism. After retiring from a very successful career, Casey has spent his time giving back to Parsippany instead of taking it easy. He inspires me to do better and become more involved and charitable.

I’m casting my vote for John Bielen. We need young leaders who actively support and work with Parsippany’s youth. The perspective a young parent can bring to our Town Council is invaluable. We want our youth to be successful and proud of their beginnings. We need to get back Pride in Parsippany.

As a registered Republican and lifelong Parsippany resident, I vote for Councilman Justin Musella for Mayor.

We must end the cronyism and “paybacks” we never signed off on. The Parsippany Inglesino partnership ends with Team Barberio’s defeat. We can’t control developers’ representation, but we don’t have to continue being a “sure thing”. Let’s bring back competition. Pariahs will always be looking to profit off the Mt Laurel doctrine, but we don’t have to make it so easy. Madison recently scored a victory over John Inglesino and saved Drew’s Forest.

Parsippany, we have an excellent opportunity to elect a young Republican Mayor and help change the political climate of New Jersey. A Mayor who does not have a long list of “paybacks” because his campaign was supported by the people, not out-of-town politicians and shady lawyers.

This primary is about Parsippany’s future, so I’m voting for the candidate who chose Parsippany as his son’s hometown.

Bridget Cazzetto