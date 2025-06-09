Inglesino Proposes Another 2,000 Apartments with PILOT Program

PARSIPPANY — A high-profile mixed-use development project in Parsippany, spearheaded by the law firm Inglesino Taylor, is drawing increasing scrutiny from residents and local officials over its long-term effects on township finances and public services. Featured prominently as a “Project Spotlight”—also known as PARQ—the proposal includes nearly 2,000 new residential units and over 50,000 square feet of commercial space. While promoted as a key step toward meeting Parsippany’s state-mandated affordable housing obligations, critics are raising serious concerns about the project’s reliance on a long-term PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) agreement.

Barberio’s Concerns From Phase 1

Barberio said of the first phase, “This project will be a traffic nightmare for our residents, particularly residents in Lake Parsippany who know all too well that so many roads cannot handle the additional traffic caused by over 600 new housing units—the associated height of the project. My administration was presented with very similar proposals. We studied it and determined that the impacts on our town, particularly the traffic impacts, were enormously bad. I rejected proposals like this when I was mayor because I knew then, and I know now, that this project will ruin the quality of life for our Lake Parsippany community. My traffic experts concluded that this extra traffic would create unsafe conditions on Parsippany Road for residents needing to get onto Parsippany Road from Lake Parsippany. I’ve listened to the testimony and didn’t hear any analysis to address that point, except that onsite. You can only vote regarding onsite traffic, but basically, the onsite traffic will create a hazard for the off-site traffic.” He continued to say “I know the whole thing with the affordable housing, I’ve dealt with it, but I’ve had people sit there when I was Mayor, maybe one or two on the board, tried to beat me up with the Whole Foods, but you never got an affordable housing on it. Not one ounce of affordable housing on it. The bottom line is this. It’s unsafe. This will make the proximity roads unsafe. I know the board members have a very tough decision to make, and I know your hands are tied. I know the COAH rules and fair share housing. I know all that. And my heart goes out to you because of whatever decision you make, it won’t be easy. Thank you for your time.” (Editor’s Note: Barberio was not the Mayor when the first phase was approved)

Rendering of Phase 2 of PARQ, which includes nearly 2,000 new residential units and over 50,000 square feet of commercial space.

Revenue-Sharing Controversy

Negotiations between the developer and township officials remain ongoing. However, recent developments have intensified public skepticism.

A social media video posted by Mayor James Barberio claimed the township had secured a binding “revenue-sharing agreement” with the school district related to PILOT developments—but the footage was quietly deleted just hours later. In reality, no such final agreement exists.

Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Rob Zwigard, Councilman Matt McGrath, Ted Stanziale, Mayor James Barberio, and John Inglesino gathered at a recent fundraising event.

While a draft Memorandum of Understanding was circulated in May, it contains no legally binding commitment to provide funding to the school district. Board of Education members confirmed that no agreement has been finalized or approved.

Councilman Justin Musella sharply criticized the misleading public statement, “Barberio lied again—plain and simple. Jamie Barberio will go down as the mayor who wrecked our school district.”

Musella added, “Residents deserve to know exactly what Parsippany is giving up. PILOTs benefit developers and town budgets in the short term, but can create long-term burdens on our school system and taxpayers.”

Infrastructure and Traffic Concerns

Further frustrating residents, Inglesino Taylor has described the project as “truly transformative” for Parsippany. But many disagree.

The township is already struggling with traffic congestion, overcrowded schools, and aging infrastructure. Parsippany Road—along with Alexander Avenue, Springview Drive, and all sections of Lake Parsippany—is already heavily congested. The recently approved warehouse project nearby is expected to compound these issues.

Danielle Rene Valenzano, a resident of Alexander Avenue, sharply criticized the first phase of PARQ and attended every Zoning Board meeting to voice her objections. That phase only encompassed 525 apartments, six floors, and 75 townhomes. She said, “My concerns are about bussing and overcrowding. Valenzano stated, “We are already at $3 million in bussing. All of my children went to Eastlake, Brooklawn, and Parsippany Hills. They were overcrowded then. They are overcrowded now.” The students would tentatively attend Eastlake School, Brooklawn Middle School, and Parsippany Hills High School. The complex is less than two miles from Eastlake School, approximately 2.3 miles to Brooklawn Middle School, and 2.5 miles to Parsippany Hills High School.”

Calls for Transparency

“Any project of this magnitude should undergo intense public scrutiny,” said a former Board of Education member. “We cannot afford to make decisions behind closed doors.”

With no binding revenue-sharing agreement in place—and the mayor’s credibility now in question—residents are calling on township officials to release full financial details, including the actual fiscal impact of the PILOT agreement.

While meeting affordable housing requirements is mandatory under state law, many argue it should not come at taxpayers’ expense or in favor of developers with deep pockets. Transparency, fiscal responsibility, and protecting Parsippany’s quality of life must remain top priorities.

Parsippany Focus reached out for comments from Mayor James Barberio but did not receive a response.

Click here to read the source of the facts.