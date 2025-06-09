From Watchdog to Lapdog: How Mayor Barberio Sold Out Parsippany to John Inglesino and Overdevelopment

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio used to sound the alarm on high-density housing. He warned it would ruin quality of life, create traffic nightmares, and overwhelm local infrastructure. He used to say he had the backbone to say no.

But in 2025, he’s saying yes—to everything he once fought against.

From six-story towers at Lanidex to Inglesino-led plans for over 2,000 apartment units, Barberio has abandoned his own words in favor of special deals, PILOT tax breaks, and political alliances with the people he once called reckless.

What changed? Nothing—except he’s back in office. And John Inglesino, once his rival, is now calling the shots.

The Mayor Once Warned Us—Loudly and Publicly

In October 2020, then-former Mayor Barberio was crystal clear in his opposition to a development proposal for just 600 units—a fraction of what he’s supporting today.

Here’s what he said, on the record:

“This project will be a traffic nightmare for our residents, particularly residents in Lake Parsippany who know all too well that so many roads cannot handle the additional traffic caused by over 600 new housing units…

I rejected proposals like this when I was Mayor because I knew then what I still know now — this project will ruin the quality of life for our Lake Parsippany community.”

— James Barberio, Planning Board public comment, October 25, 2020

He went on to call it unsafe:

“My traffic experts concluded that this extra traffic would create unsafe conditions on Parsippany Road… The bottom line is this: it’s unsafe. This will make proximity roads unsafe.”

He even empathized with board members, saying:

“I know the COAH rules and fair share housing. I know all that. And my heart goes out to you… Whatever decision you make, it’s not going to be easy.”

So, how do we go from that… to over 2,000 new units sponsored by Barberio’s administration today?

The Answer: Political Convenience and Cronyism

The only real difference between 2020 and now is power—and John Inglesino.

Back then, Barberio was out of office and spoke openly against overdevelopment. Now, he’s back as Mayor—and the attorney representing developers applying for PILOT deals in Parsippany is John Inglesino, the exact former township attorney who billed the town over a million dollars during Barberio’s first administration. With Inglesino back in the picture, these massive developments Barberio once called “traffic nightmares” and threats to our quality of life are suddenly getting his support. They’re now repackaged as “revitalization” and “smart growth.”

What was once too dangerous and disruptive for 600 units… is now perfectly fine at three times the scale.

Residents Remember—and They’re Paying the Price

Residents who attended the recent PILOT hearings saw through the spin.

“Over 700 people showed up … not one resident was in favor of any of the PILOT programs … others stated the arrogance of some town council members and the Mayor.”

— Ralph Weber, Council meeting, December 2023

“The citizens voted them in, yet they don’t listen to them. They should be ashamed of themselves.”

— Patricia Huncken, Council meeting, December 2023

PILOTs, or “Payments In Lieu of Taxes,” strip funding from our schools and shift the burden to homeowners—all while rewarding developers.

“Residential PILOTs are a huge money loser. Without PILOTs, the township would benefit more from conventional taxes … potentially totaling around $3 million.”

— Bob Venezia, Council meeting, October 2024

The Hypocrisy is Documented—and Devastating

Barberio’s own words are clear: 600 units would “ruin quality of life.” So what does that make 2,000?

His backtracking isn’t just political evolution—it’s political convenience. His allegiance has shifted from residents to developers, and from transparency to backroom deals.

This isn’t smart growth. It’s a surrender of Parsippany’s future, traded away for campaign donations, insider deals, and a misguided loyalty to Inglesino.

Unless residents act, Barberio’s legacy won’t be leadership—it will be betrayal.