Thursday, June 5, 2025
Parsippany Unveils Summer Music & Movie Nights Lineup

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
The Benjamins are a trusted high-end live music act in entertainment performing 300 events a year. A unique combination of classic, modern, elegance and edge, The Benjamins are constantly evolving their live show while maintaining their roots and style that has made them a popular main stay in multiple venues

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Recreation Department is excited to present its annual Summer Music & Movie Nights series at Veterans Memorial Park.

This family-friendly program starts on Thursday, June 26, with the animated favorite “Despicable Me.” Events will be held every Thursday evening from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., offering a lively mix of outdoor concerts and movies under the stars.

Full Schedule:

  • June 26 – Movie: Despicable Me
  • July 10 – Music: Audio Riot
  • July 17 – Music: Austin City Nights
  • July 24 – Music: 3 Day Weekend
  • Saturday, July 26 – Movie: Moana 2
  • July 31 – Music: The Benjamins
  • August 7 – Music: Twilight Disciples
  • August 14 – Movie: The Lego Movie
  • August 21 – Music: Garden State Radio
  • August 28 – Music: Super Trans Am
  • September 4 – Music: Time Machine

In inclement weather, announcements will be made by 2:00 p.m. and posted on parsippany.net and the Township’s Facebook page.

Provident Bank and Gilead proudly sponsor this event series.

While enjoying the summer, visit the Parsippany Farmers Market every Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., from June 6 through September 12.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of great entertainment, community spirit, and family fun in the heart of Parsippany.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
