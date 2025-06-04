Parsippany Unveils Summer Music & Movie Nights Lineup

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Recreation Department is excited to present its annual Summer Music & Movie Nights series at Veterans Memorial Park.

This family-friendly program starts on Thursday, June 26, with the animated favorite “Despicable Me.” Events will be held every Thursday evening from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., offering a lively mix of outdoor concerts and movies under the stars.

Full Schedule:

June 26 – Movie: Despicable Me

July 10 – Music: Audio Riot

July 17 – Music: Austin City Nights

July 24 – Music: 3 Day Weekend

Saturday, July 26 – Movie: Moana 2

July 31 – Music: The Benjamins

August 7 – Music: Twilight Disciples

August 14 – Movie: The Lego Movie

August 21 – Music: Garden State Radio

August 28 – Music: Super Trans Am

September 4 – Music: Time Machine

In inclement weather, announcements will be made by 2:00 p.m. and posted on parsippany.net and the Township’s Facebook page.

Provident Bank and Gilead proudly sponsor this event series.

While enjoying the summer, visit the Parsippany Farmers Market every Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., from June 6 through September 12.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of great entertainment, community spirit, and family fun in the heart of Parsippany.