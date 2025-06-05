Thursday, June 5, 2025
Kate Russell’s Spirit Lives On Through Memorial Softball Tradition

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
A team of Parsippany firefighters proudly took the field during the Kate Russell Memorial Softball Game, joining the community in honoring Kate’s legacy and supporting the scholarship fund established in her memory.

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s bravest and finest stepped up to the plate for a great cause during the annual Kate Russell Memorial Softball Game, a heartfelt event honoring the memory of a beloved local student and athlete.

The spirited matchup brought together members of the Parsippany Police Department and a unified team of Parsippany firefighters for an evening of friendly competition at Smith Field. Held in memory of Kate Russell, a Parsippany Hills High School graduate who had a deep love for softball, the event raises funds for a scholarship presented each year to a graduating Parsippany senior.

Parsippany PBA Local 131 generously donated $500 to the foundation. All proceeds from the event directly benefit the Kate Russell Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Parsippany PBA Local 131 generously donated $500 to the foundation. All proceeds from the event directly benefit the Kate Russell Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The community came out in full force to support the cause, cheer on their local heroes, and celebrate Kate Russell’s enduring legacy. Her mother, Geraldine Russell, reflected emotionally: “We are more grateful to this town than its residents could ever know. Being able to help bring good to another student through Kate means her life continues to do good from up above.”

The event's success was made possible through the generous support of community partners and sponsors.

The event’s success was made possible through the generous support of community partners and sponsors, including:

  • Applebee’s
  • Gourmet Café
  • LongHorn Steakhouse
  • Planet Fitness (Route 10 West)
  • Mayor James Barberio and the Township Council
  • Par-Troy West Little League
  • Parsippany Police Department
  • Parsippany Fire Department
  • Colleen Bruno, professional photographer
  • And everyone who donated or participated

The Kate Russell Memorial Softball Game continues to unite the community in love, remembrance, and support for local students—one swing at a time.

Chrissy Russell shared that the Kate Russell Memorial Softball Game continues to unite the community in love, remembrance, and support for local students—one swing at a time.
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
