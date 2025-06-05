Kate Russell’s Spirit Lives On Through Memorial Softball Tradition

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s bravest and finest stepped up to the plate for a great cause during the annual Kate Russell Memorial Softball Game, a heartfelt event honoring the memory of a beloved local student and athlete.

The spirited matchup brought together members of the Parsippany Police Department and a unified team of Parsippany firefighters for an evening of friendly competition at Smith Field. Held in memory of Kate Russell, a Parsippany Hills High School graduate who had a deep love for softball, the event raises funds for a scholarship presented each year to a graduating Parsippany senior.

Parsippany PBA Local 131 generously donated $500 to the foundation. All proceeds from the event directly benefit the Kate Russell Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Parsippany PBA Local 131 generously donated $500 to the foundation. All proceeds from the event directly benefit the Kate Russell Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The community came out in full force to support the cause, cheer on their local heroes, and celebrate Kate Russell’s enduring legacy. Her mother, Geraldine Russell, reflected emotionally: “We are more grateful to this town than its residents could ever know. Being able to help bring good to another student through Kate means her life continues to do good from up above.”

The event’s success was made possible through the generous support of community partners and sponsors.

The event’s success was made possible through the generous support of community partners and sponsors, including:

Applebee’s

Gourmet Café

LongHorn Steakhouse

Planet Fitness (Route 10 West)

Mayor James Barberio and the Township Council

Par-Troy West Little League

Parsippany Police Department

Parsippany Fire Department

Colleen Bruno , professional photographer

, professional photographer And everyone who donated or participated

The Kate Russell Memorial Softball Game continues to unite the community in love, remembrance, and support for local students—one swing at a time.