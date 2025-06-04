Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Barberio Posts — then Pulls — False School Funding Claims

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — A recent social media post by Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio has raised eyebrows after it was quietly deleted just hours after going live. In the video, the mayor announces a supposed “revenue-sharing agreement” between the township and the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education tied to PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) developments — a sensitive issue that’s drawn increasing scrutiny from residents concerned about school funding and local growth.

You can watch the now-deleted video here:

However, no such agreement currently exists according to multiple sources familiar with the township and the school board.

While the mayor’s office circulated a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in May, the school board has not approved or finalized any version of it. Notably, the current draft does not include a binding commitment to share revenue from PILOT programs with the school district—something Board of Education members say is essential before any agreement can move forward.

“Barberio lied again — plain and simple. That’s why I still stand by what Board of Education Member Andy Choffo said: Jamie Barberio will go down as the mayor who wrecked our school district,” said Councilman Justin Musella.

Board President Alison Cogan clarified that while the board is open to working collaboratively with the township, they are still evaluating how to ensure any future deal includes meaningful protections for the schools. With residential PILOTs often exempting developers from contributing to school budgets, concerns remain about how growing student populations will be supported if traditional funding streams are bypassed.

The now-deleted post and video have sparked fresh concerns about transparency and communication from town leadership. Some residents view it as part of a broader pattern — announcements made before details are finalized, leaving the public with more questions than answers.

As it stands, no agreement is in place, and schools have not yet received any additional funding as a result of the proposed deal. Parents, educators, and taxpayers alike hope that future discussions will lead to a clear, enforceable path forward—not just promises that vanish overnight.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
