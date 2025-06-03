Community-Focused Networking Event Continues to Energize Parsippany’s Professionals

PARSIPPANY — Every fourth Tuesday of the month, one early bird event serves as the connective tissue for business owners and affiliates alike across Parsippany—from libraries, to marketing groups, to bankers, to even a few high school student interns. Over a cup of coffee or glass of orange juice and an assortment of fruit and bagels, representatives for businesses across Morris County’s largest town congregated at the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce (PACC) for the community’s most prominent professional meet-up, providing a unique chance for connection and collaboration.

The monthly event, which is held for free and managed by the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, has attracted hundreds of business owners over the years since its conception. For a town that employs as many people as live in it, business and networking are at the heart of Parsippany’s culture. Juice Up Your Morning has become a springboard of opportunity for seasoned and upcoming professionals.

“Juice Up Your Morning is more than just a networking event—it’s where ideas spark, partnerships begin, and our business community thrives. It’s always inspiring to see local entrepreneurs, students, and seasoned professionals come together to build a stronger Parsippany,” said Frank Cahill, Executive Board Member, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

Guests to the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce “Juice Up Your Morning” event, networking.

The Juice Up Your Morning event has been pivotal in transforming businesses from small start-ups to established firms. A3 Digital Media, a digital marketing company started by Parsippany High School graduate Matthew O’Leary, has seen plentiful success since he kickstarted his firm a few years ago—and he accredits much of that success to the Juice Up Your Morning networking events. “Juice Up Your Morning is not only the best networking event for business owners that want to connect,” O’Leary tells the Focus, “but for those who want to build a strong presence in their local community, including impactful volunteering with groups such as Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and PACC’s Women in Business.”

It’s that very collaborative spirit that has propelled the development of local businesses forward, helping to cast a spotlight on previously unknown initiatives and connect business owners to work on meaningful projects as a team. Jen Peel, a frequent attendee of the event who now works as a Senior Branch Manager at M&T Bank, tells the Parsippany Focus that the event has greatly assisted her in “making lots of contacts in Parsippany, building relationships over time, and finding opportunities in the business world.” For many, the unique amalgamation of individuals who attend the event creates synergistic conduct between local businesses, especially for those that may have never thought to interact, allowing companies to intermingle and mutually benefit each other in novel and effective ways.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Library sponsored the “Juice Up Your Morning” event hosted by the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

“My mornings at Juice Up Your Morning have always been rewarding,” Nick Jackson, Head of Information Services & Facilities Manager at the Parsippany Library, tells the Parsippany Focus. “We’ve found lots of organizations that have wanted to partner with the library, and in turn, we have found so much pleasure in providing events for the Parsippany community that we have connected with so deeply.”

For a recognizable organization like the Parsippany Library, the Juice Up Your Morning function helps increase publicity and enlighten the community on public services they may not have previously known. Ukuleles, board games, sewing machines, and museum passes all fall under the ownership of the library, tucked away on shelves as public goods anyone can pick up and lend out. “There are so many services the library offers that people don’t even know about!” Jackson tells the Focus. “The Juice Up Your Morning event has helped us get the word out there on public services available at the library, and we were so happy to sponsor this wonderful program.”

Parsippany High School Intern Denys Ruchkin, Matthew O’Leary, and Parsippany High School Intern Ashton Morey.

The event isn’t just a tailored fit for routine business leaders: it’s a one-size-fits-all for aspiring professionals across Parsippany. Many high school students were interning at various businesses during their last five weeks of high school as part of a program created by the Board of Education. They could also network with more experienced business representatives at the Tuesday event.

“So far it’s been great, I’ve learned a lot from Matt and the environment is fun and chill,” Denys Ruchkin, one of two student interns for A3 Digital Media. His other intern, Ashton Morey, echoes the same affirmative and fulfilled sentiment: “The internship’s been incredible, and Matt, our mentor, has put our priorities first, asking us what we want to do and making us feel heard.”

When prompted about missing class to attend the internship, Denys jokes, “Who doesn’t love skipping school?”

However, underneath the good-faith truancy lies a robust connectivity that the internship experience and the Juice Up Your Morning events foster. Shamili Nimmala, a marketing intern for Tabslookbook run by Tabitha Goessling, reaffirms her personal and professional satisfaction from the internship program. “It’s been great to interact with clients and get a good sense of what to expect when I enter the workforce,” Shamili tells the Focus. “Since I started my internship, I’ve been able to create videos to promote local salons and boost engagement for companies. It’s nice to finally have the experience to do real work instead of worksheets.”

Tabitha Goessling, who has frequented the professional meet-up on multiple occasions, describes the event as undoubtedly her “favorite opportunity for connecting with others,” helping her forge plenty of relationships—including a deep one with the library that resulted in a highly attended makeup tutorial masterclass this April. “Without this event, I wouldn’t have been able to do that.”

For a town that prides itself on housing headquarters for Fortune 500 companies and small, nascent businesses, there is no better way to celebrate and connect with your community than a locally backed event. If you would be interested in registering for the upcoming Juice Up Your Morning event, which will be held on June 24 at 8:30 a.m., click here to register. The Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce community hopes to welcome you there!