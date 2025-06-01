Sunday, June 1, 2025
Managing Partner, Hoffmann & Baron, Is Contributing Author To Book On Legal Business Development Strategies

Daniel A. Scola, Jr., Managing Partner at Hoffmann & Baron, LLP, was recently featured as a contributing author in BE THAT LAWYER: 101 Top Rainmakers’ Secrets to Growing a Successful Law Practice. His chapter, “Beyond The Pitch,” explores his unique journey from in-house counsel to managing partner and shares client-focused strategies for business development success.

PARSIPPANY — Daniel A. Scola, Jr., Managing Partner, Hoffmann & Baron, LLP, was recently a contributing author in Steve Fretzin’s newest book, BE THAT LAWYER: 101 Top Rainmakers’ Secrets to Growing a Successful Law Practice. The book features 101 legal pros who share visionary insights into business development, mindset, and success. Additionally, the book offers actionable tips for attorneys looking to start or grow their practice. 

In his chapter, “Beyond The Pitch,’ Scola discussed his extraordinary journey to managing partner. He stated, “Most attorneys start at a firm and move in-house, whereas I was in-house counsel before entering private practice. This unusual trajectory shaped my understanding of a client’s needs and fueled my commitment to understand the business side of law truly.”

Additionally, Scola described how he tackled urgent client issues while rebuilding their trust, demonstrating a clear understanding of the business pressures they faced. As Fretzin notes, “Dan placed much weight on preparation. Business development, to him, has nothing to do with ‘pitching’ a client with cookie-cutter answers or bragging about credentials.” 

Scola then gave an example involving a client facing IP problems in a precarious situation. “Instead of launching into technical specifics, I sought to understand what the client was most worried about and their true challenges.” 

For more information on Hoffmann & Baron, LLP, click here.

To grab your copy, please click here.

