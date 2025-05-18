Parsippany Engineer Honored with Prestigious Global Award for Innovation in Healthcare Technology

Monday, May 19, 2025
Dr. Trivikrama Bhanoji Reddy Pala proudly holds the Jeffrey Sherman Life Changers Award, recognizing his groundbreaking innovations in medical technology and dedication to global patient care.

PARSIPPANY — Dr. Trivikrama Bhanoji Reddy Pala, a longtime Parsippany resident and Senior Staff Engineer at Becton Dickinson (BD), has been named the esteemed Jeffrey Sherman Life Changers Award recipient. The honor is among BD’s highest recognitions, awarded by Chief Executive Officer Tom Polen and BD leadership to individuals who exemplify the company’s core values and deliver transformative impact.

For the past 15 years, Dr. Reddy has played a pivotal role in advancing BD’s research and development efforts, with innovations that have reached patients across the globe. He is credited as the lead designer behind the Vystra Pen, an insulin delivery device that has improved diabetes management for millions. His work also includes the Libertas wearable injector, which supports the treatment of chronic conditions like Lupus and Alzheimer’s, and has provided new options for patients undergoing chemotherapy.

A holder of fourteen patents, Dr. Reddy’s contributions go far beyond product development. His vision for inclusive healthcare design and dedication to patient-centric solutions have placed him among BD’s most impactful innovators.

In addition to his professional success, Dr. Reddy is actively involved in service initiatives in New Jersey and his native Andhra Pradesh, India. As a longtime member of the North American Telugu Association (NATA), he has contributed to more than 15 community projects, including the installation of a water plant in India that serves over 100 families and the organization of local blood drives and food donations.

Earlier this year, NATA honored him with the NATA-Award-2023 for his outstanding engineering and public service contributions.

Dr. Reddy also shares his knowledge with the next generation of engineers as an adjunct professor at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, where he holds a perfect 5.0 rating on Rate My Teacher. He conducts workshops in India to encourage careers in product design and mentors Telugu students pursuing studies in the United States.

“Dr. Reddy represents the best of Parsippany’s talent and spirit,” said one colleague. “His leadership in science and his dedication to giving back make him an inspiration both locally and globally.”

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
