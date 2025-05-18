NJ Transit Strike Ends with Tentative Agreement

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey Transit’s rail service is set to resume on Tuesday, May 20, following a three-day strike by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET). The strike began on Friday, May 16, marking the state’s first rail work stoppage in over 40 years and disrupting commutes for approximately 350,000 daily riders across New Jersey and New York City.

A tentative agreement was reached on Sunday, May 18, addressing the engineers’ primary concern: wages. The new deal includes hourly pay increases that surpass the previously rejected proposal from March. While specific terms have not been disclosed, the agreement is pending ratification by BLET members and approval by the NJ Transit board, scheduled for June 11.

NJ Transit requires approximately 24 hours to conduct necessary inspections and prepare infrastructure before full service can resume. Therefore, limited bus services and Park & Ride options will be available on Monday, May 19. Commuters are encouraged to work from home to reduce congestion during this transitional period.

Governor Phil Murphy and NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri have praised the agreement as both fair and fiscally responsible, emphasizing that it addresses employee concerns without necessitating fare increases or compromising the agency’s budget .For the latest updates and detailed information on service resumption, commuters should visit the official NJ Transit website or follow their social media channels.