Monday, May 19, 2025
Honoring Robert Onufrick: Celebrating 50 Years of Volunteer Firefighting Service

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Firefighters stand united to recognize one of their longest-serving members, Robert Onufrick

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, May 17, the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company, which serves Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District Two, honored Robert Onufrick for an extraordinary milestone: 50 years of active service as a volunteer firefighter.

The celebration occurred at The Mansion at Mountain Lakes, where fellow firefighters, family, friends, and neighbors gathered to pay tribute to Onufrick’s enduring dedication to public safety and community service.

Affectionately known as “Bobby O” among his peers, Robert Onufrick took a moment during the ceremony to acknowledge his wife, Mary, for her steadfast support. “Her encouragement made it possible for me to serve this community fully,” he shared. Their partnership was noted as a foundation of his long-standing commitment.

Commissioner Tayfun Selen, on behalf of the Morris County Board of Commissioners, presents Robert Onufrick with a proclamation recognizing his 50 years of dedication.

The Morris County Board of Commissioners, Tayfun Selen, and the officers and members of the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company also honored him.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio expressed his gratitude on behalf of the township, recognizing Onufrick’s five decades of service as a model of civic responsibility.

One of the afternoon’s highlights was a special exhibit curated by fellow firefighters and Onufrick’s family. The display featured decades of photos, memorabilia, and meaningful artifacts that captured the story of Bobby O’s firefighting journey and his deep roots in the Rainbow Lakes community.

The event honored a milestone and celebrated a life of service that continues to inspire the next generation of first responders in Parsippany.

A cake fit for a hero: Robert Onufrick’s 50 years as a volunteer firefighter were sweetly celebrated.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus magazine, June 2025. Click here to read the digital version of the magazine.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Translate »