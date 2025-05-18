Monday, May 19, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Councilman Musella Made a Strong Case for Change During Recent Debate

Dear Editor:

Going into the recent debate, I was genuinely undecided. Even though Musella personally knocked on my door, I still wasn’t convinced whether we should abandon Mayor Barberio. I’ve lived in Parsippany long enough to see its highs and lows, and I wasn’t sure if either candidate could truly bring about the kind of change we need. I have consistently voted for Mayor Barberio, but after watching the debate, I came away convinced that Councilman Justin Musella is the leader we need to move this town forward.

Musella didn’t rely on talking points—he spoke with passion, clarity, and most importantly, sincerity. He presented fundamental ideas and a vision that put residents first, not developers and their slick attorney, Mr. Inglesino. What impressed me most was his willingness to challenge the status quo and hold those in power accountable, including Mayor Barberio.

While Mayor leaned on past accomplishments, Musella looked ahead. His focus on improving transparency, restoring fiscal responsibility, and making Parsippany a place where families and businesses want to stay resonated deeply with me.

Councilman Musella made a compelling case for changing a Parsippany Republican Party deeply in need of fresh blood. I believe he is sincere in his commitment to making Parsippany a great place to live again. He has earned my support for his ticket, Casey Parikh, and John Bielen, on June 10th.

Amell Patel
Kamlesh Patel

Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
