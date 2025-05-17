Saturday, May 17, 2025
2nd Hand Rose Thrift is Officially Closing

Raymond Trunk
By Raymond Trunk
Current mens clothes, among other items, going for sale.

PARSIPPANY — 2nd Hand Rose Thrift, a local thrift store under the direction of St. Christopher Catholic Church at 1050 Littleton Road, is officially closing its doors by Tuesday, July 1.

Interior of 2nd Hand Rose Thrift

The quaint store, run by owner Pat Taylor and her team of two volunteers for the past 14 years, sells a wide range of goods, many of which are vintage and have deep roots in the Morris County community.

The items, which include a range of men’s, women’s, & children’s clothing, small appliances, cassettes, CDs, books, jewelry, kitchenware, and select fixings, are all currently available at a reduced price for the store’s clearance sale.

The prices are at an all-time low, as indicated by multicolored stickers throughout the store. Many items are sold for under $5, with the biggest bargains selling for just $2.

The store will be open on Mondays and Fridays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Everything must go, and the 2nd Hand Rose Thrift staff hopes to see you there!

Raymond Trunk
Raymond Trunk
Raymond Trunk is a senior at Parsippany Hills High School, interning at Parsippany Focus utilizing the Senior Internship Program offered by the Parsippany Board of Education
