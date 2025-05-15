Repeat CDS Distributor Arrested

HANOVER — Norris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll and Chief of Detectives Robert McNally confirmed the arrest of George R. Washington, 61, Whippany, on a complaint warrant for charges related to controlled dangerous substance distribution.

The complaint warrant alleges on May 13, 2025, Washington possessed with intent to distribute one-half ounce or more, but less than five ounces of cocaine and less than one-half ounce of heroin. As a result of this investigation, search warrants for Washington’s person, a Morristown residence he was known to be associated with, and his vehicle were obtained. On May 13, 2025, those warrants were executed resulting in the seizure of approximately 65 grams of suspected cocaine, 40 bundles of suspected heroin, $800 in U.S. currency of suspected narcotics proceeds, and foil folds and plastic baggies commonly used to distribute controlled dangerous substances.

As a result of the investigation, Washington has been charged with one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine in an amount of one-half ounce or more but less than five ounces, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1)b(2), a crime of the Second Degree; one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin in an amount less than one-half ounce, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1)b(3), a crime of the Third Degree; two counts of Possession of CDS, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10(a)(1), a crime of the Third Degree; one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:36-3, a crime of the Fourth Degree; and one count of Money Laundering, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:21-25(a), a crime of the Third Degree.

Pursuant to the Criminal Justice Reform Act, Washington remains detained in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a motion for pretrial detention.

Prosecutor Carroll wishes to thank the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Enforcement Unit, Morristown Police Department, Boonton Police Department, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, who worked jointly on this investigation.

Prosecutor Carroll said, “The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and our local and county law enforcement partners will continue to work diligently and collaboratively to stop the distribution of dangerous narcotics in our community. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office will continue to dedicate resources to continue these vital investigations. We will not tolerate criminals seeking to profit off the backs of our most vulnerable.”

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.