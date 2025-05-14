Letter to the Editor: Unauthorized Campaign Signs Stir Outrage in Indian-American Neighborhoods

Dear Editor:

As an Indian-American resident of Parsippany, I feel compelled to speak out about a deeply troubling and disrespectful practice that many families in our community have recently experienced.

The Barberio campaign has been placing political signs on the front lawns of Indian households across Parsippany—without our permission. This is not speculation. It has happened repeatedly on streets like Halsey Road, Jacksonville Road, Lawrence Drive, and Meadow Bluff Road. Many of us have had to remove these signs ourselves after discovering them on our private property.

One homeowner even captured Councilman Frank Neglia on their Ring camera placing a campaign sign without consent. This is unacceptable behavior from anyone—especially an elected official.

This pattern of behavior feels like targeted exploitation. Indian families appear to be specifically chosen for this unauthorized advertising, perhaps under the assumption that we won’t push back. Let me be clear: we see what is happening and will not stay silent.

This tactic reminds me of the shady vote-by-mail scheme involving Jigar Shah during the last election. Once again, it appears Indian residents are being used for political advantage without respect for our voices or property.

I am calling on the Barberio campaign to immediately cease this practice of unauthorized sign placement, particularly in front of Indian homes. It’s not only a violation of trust—it’s a form of sign pollution that disrespects our community.

To my fellow Indian neighbors: if you did not permit a campaign sign to be placed on your property, you have every right to remove it. Do not fear retribution or intimidation. Your home is your space, and no political campaign has the right to claim it without your consent.

We came to Parsippany for a better life, to raise our families in peace and dignity. We expect our elected officials—and those who want to be—to treat us with basic respect.

If your sign is missing from the front yard or someone has put a sign you didn’t approve of, please check your Ring camera to find out.

Parth Patel