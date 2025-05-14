Wednesday, May 14, 2025
HomeLocal NewsLetter to the Editor: Unauthorized Campaign Signs Stir Outrage in Indian-American Neighborhoods
Local News

Letter to the Editor: Unauthorized Campaign Signs Stir Outrage in Indian-American Neighborhoods

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
330

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

As an Indian-American resident of Parsippany, I feel compelled to speak out about a deeply troubling and disrespectful practice that many families in our community have recently experienced.

The Barberio campaign has been placing political signs on the front lawns of Indian households across Parsippany—without our permission. This is not speculation. It has happened repeatedly on streets like Halsey Road, Jacksonville Road, Lawrence Drive, and Meadow Bluff Road. Many of us have had to remove these signs ourselves after discovering them on our private property.

One homeowner even captured Councilman Frank Neglia on their Ring camera placing a campaign sign without consent. This is unacceptable behavior from anyone—especially an elected official.

This pattern of behavior feels like targeted exploitation. Indian families appear to be specifically chosen for this unauthorized advertising, perhaps under the assumption that we won’t push back. Let me be clear: we see what is happening and will not stay silent.

This tactic reminds me of the shady vote-by-mail scheme involving Jigar Shah during the last election. Once again, it appears Indian residents are being used for political advantage without respect for our voices or property.

I am calling on the Barberio campaign to immediately cease this practice of unauthorized sign placement, particularly in front of Indian homes. It’s not only a violation of trust—it’s a form of sign pollution that disrespects our community.

To my fellow Indian neighbors: if you did not permit a campaign sign to be placed on your property, you have every right to remove it. Do not fear retribution or intimidation. Your home is your space, and no political campaign has the right to claim it without your consent.

We came to Parsippany for a better life, to raise our families in peace and dignity. We expect our elected officials—and those who want to be—to treat us with basic respect.

If your sign is missing from the front yard or someone has put a sign you didn’t approve of, please check your Ring camera to find out.

Parth Patel

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Tierra Encanto Coffee Celebrates Grand Opening in Lake Hiawatha
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »