Friday, May 16, 2025
Rainbow Lakes to Host Annual Memorial Day Events on Saturday, May 24

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
File photo from a previous Rainbow Lakes Memorial Day Parade. Residents are once again invited to line the streets on Saturday, May 24, for this year’s annual celebration honoring our nation’s heroes.

PARSIPPANY — Residents of Rainbow Lakes and the greater Parsippany area are invited to gather in remembrance and celebration at this year’s Annual Rainbow Lakes Memorial Day Events, set to take place on Saturday, May 24.

The day’s observances will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the Rainbow Lakes Memorial Day Parade, a beloved tradition that features local marchers and a lineup of emergency responder vehicles. The parade will begin at the Rainbow Trail firehouse, proceed past the beach, and continue along Upper Rainbow to Highwood.

Following the parade, Memorial Day Ceremonies will take place at the ballfield at 11:00 a.m., offering the community a moment to honor and reflect on the sacrifices made by military service members.

The morning’s formal events will be followed by an afternoon of food and fun at the Fire Company Open House, beginning at 12:00 p.m. (noon). Guests can enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream, beer, and soda, all served at the firehouse.

This annual celebration is sponsored by the Veterans of Rainbow Lakes and the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company, continuing a legacy of community engagement, patriotism, and neighborly spirit in Parsippany.

For many residents, the event marks the unofficial start of summer and a meaningful opportunity to gather in remembrance and unity as a community.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
