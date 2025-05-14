Tierra Encanto Coffee Celebrates Grand Opening in Lake Hiawatha

LAKE HIAWATHA — Tierra Encanto Coffee is officially open for business! On Saturday, April 26, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development joined Mayor James Barberio in cutting the ceremonial ribbon to welcome this unique Colombian coffee shop to the community.

Baristas at Tierra Encanto Coffee serve every cup with a smile, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere that reflects the shop’s dedication to community and hospitality.

Located at 35 North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha, Tierra Encanto Coffee is the vision of founders Jesus Gueits, originally from Puerto Rico, and Yenifer Osorio, a native of Colombia. Together, they’ve brought to life a coffee experience deeply rooted in culture, sustainability, and excellence.

Tierra Encanto offers organic, single-origin specialty coffee from the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta in Colombia. This region is home to a diverse ecosystem—from cloud forests to dry tropical environments—and is cultivated under the shade of native trees such as oak, ceiba, guamo, banana, cacao, orange, and avocado. The coffee is grown not only by farmers but also by Indigenous communities, who play a vital role in the planting and harvesting process.

Tierra Encanto Coffee’s pastry display features a colorful assortment of freshly made Colombian and Latin-inspired treats, offering the perfect complement to their single-origin coffee.

Every cup at Tierra Encanto is a sensorial journey, showcasing the region’s rich and complex flavors. The brand is committed to full traceability, working directly with growers to ensure the highest quality beans while supporting local communities’ economic and social development.

“Our commitment goes beyond offering exceptional coffee,” said co-founder Yenifer Osorio. “We want every customer to feel a connection with the Sierra Nevada, its people, and its traditions.”

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee presented a welcome plaque to the owners of Tierra Encanto Coffee.

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, welcomed the business with pride: “Tierra Encanto Coffee is more than just a coffee shop—it’s a cultural bridge that brings the rich heritage of the Sierra Nevada to our community. We’re proud to welcome a business so deeply committed to quality, sustainability, and tradition to Parsippany.”

From its warm customer experience to its carefully designed visual identity and functional packaging, Tierra Encanto aims to create lasting impressions at every touchpoint—from the café to its social media presence.

With each sip, customers enjoy premium coffee and support a more sustainable and equitable future—one rooted in heritage, respect for nature, and community development.

Tierra Encanto’s mission is to provide exceptional coffee while honoring authenticity, tradition, and environmental responsibility. Only hand-selected, high-quality beans are used, and organic farming practices help protect biodiversity and sustain the land for future generations.