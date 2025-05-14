Rival Republican Mayoral Candidates Set to Face Off in Online Debate

PARSIPPANY — As the June 10 Republican primary approaches, Parsippany-Troy Hills is witnessing a contentious battle between incumbent Mayor James Barberio and Councilman Justin Musella, highlighting deep divisions within the local GOP.​

A Divided Republican Front

Mayor Barberio, 64, seeking a fourth term, has faced criticism from Musella and his supporters over issues like overdevelopment and tax incentives for developers. Musella, 32, who announced his candidacy last June, argues that the current administration has prioritized special interests over residents’ concerns. In response, Barberio emphasizes his experience and the town’s economic growth under his leadership.​

Morris County GOP Chairwoman Laura Ali’s (and owner of TapInto Parsippany) efforts to unify the party through a joint ticket were unsuccessful. Musella rejected the proposal and continued his campaign independently. ​



Candidates and Running Mates

Musella’s ticket includes Casey Parikh, a former Planning Board Chairman, and John Bielen, a business development professional. Both have been vocal about the need for change in local governance.

Barberio runs alongside incumbent Councilman Frank Neglia and Jigar Shah, the mayor’s liaison to the Indian American community. Their campaign focuses on continued development and fiscal responsibility. ​

Democratic Opposition

On the Democratic side, Pulkit Desai, a cybersecurity expert and president of the Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association, has been nominated for mayor. His council running mates are Matt Kavanagh, a Navy veteran and environmental advocate, and Diya Patel, a law student and Parsippany Hills High School alumna. ​



Upcoming Debate

The League of Women Voters of the Morris Area, in collaboration with the Daily Record and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Morristown Alumnae Chapter, will host a virtual Republican mayoral debate on Thursday, May 15, at 7:00 p.m. The forum will be livestreamed and available later on the League’s YouTube channel. The deadline for residents to submit questions for the candidates has passed.

“League-sponsored events are strictly nonpartisan,” the debate announcement states. “The League does not support or oppose any political candidate or party.”

The most recent intra-party dispute occurred in March, when Mayor James Barberio and his allies on the Township Council attempted to censure Councilman Justin Musella. The proposed censure stemmed from an incident during a 2023 traffic stop, in which Musella’s wife presented his business card to a township police officer after being pulled over for speeding. The effort sparked significant public backlash, culminating in a packed council meeting that required rescheduling due to overwhelming attendance. Ultimately, the council voted down the resolution.

In a notable political shift earlier this year, Morris County Republican Chair Laura Ali—who had previously supported Musella—threw her support behind Barberio. The endorsement marked a sharp departure from her prior criticism, when she described Barberio as “the highest-paid and least-qualified mayor in Morris County.”

Musella declined Ali’s offer, saying, “Our campaign to end the cycle of corruption, over-taxation, and taxpayer-funded overdevelopment in Parsippany, once and for all, cannot be intimidated.”

The GOP council candidates currently have no plans to debate. Parikh and Bielen agreed to take part in a League of Women Voters forum, but Neglia and Shah declined.

Parsippany Focus will share the video of the debate when it becomes available.