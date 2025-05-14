Wednesday, May 14, 2025
HomeLocal NewsLetter to the Editor: Making Parsippany Proud Again—Musella’s Vision and Action in...
Local News

Letter to the Editor: Making Parsippany Proud Again—Musella’s Vision and Action in Motion

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
1065

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

Justin Musella is one of the most reliable individuals I’ve encountered in Parsippany. He is candid and genuine and always greets you with a warm hug. He has done a great deal for our residents, especially by clearly explaining local issues that deeply impact our quality of life here.

Justin is committed to improving our town and truly wants to make Parsippany great again. I especially acknowledge his efforts within the Indian and South Asian communities. Since meeting Justin, I’ve seen him actively participate in numerous town events, such as Holi, Garba, and other cultural and social gatherings that matter to South Asians in our community.

Casey Parikh and John Bielen have also been great resources in spreading awareness. I’ve had friendly and warm-hearted conversations with them, and they care deeply about our town and its future. That’s why getting out and voting is more important than ever.

They show up when you need them—and that’s the kind of new way.

Umang Shah 

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Lake Hiawatha Driver Crashes into Utility Pole on New Meadow Trail
Next article
Rival Republican Mayoral Candidates Set to Face Off in Online Debate
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »