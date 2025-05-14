Letter to the Editor: Making Parsippany Proud Again—Musella’s Vision and Action in Motion

Dear Editor:

Justin Musella is one of the most reliable individuals I’ve encountered in Parsippany. He is candid and genuine and always greets you with a warm hug. He has done a great deal for our residents, especially by clearly explaining local issues that deeply impact our quality of life here.

Justin is committed to improving our town and truly wants to make Parsippany great again. I especially acknowledge his efforts within the Indian and South Asian communities. Since meeting Justin, I’ve seen him actively participate in numerous town events, such as Holi, Garba, and other cultural and social gatherings that matter to South Asians in our community.

Casey Parikh and John Bielen have also been great resources in spreading awareness. I’ve had friendly and warm-hearted conversations with them, and they care deeply about our town and its future. That’s why getting out and voting is more important than ever.

They show up when you need them—and that’s the kind of new way.

Umang Shah