Jersey City Man Sentenced in Connection with Stolen Vehicle Pursuit in Montville

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano confirmed the sentencing of Nasir Moses, 20, of Jersey City, in connection with a stolen vehicle pursuit that took place in Montville.

On March 17, 2025, Moses pled guilty to one count of Eluding, a second-degree offense, and receiving stolen property, a third-degree offense. On April 25, 2025, the Honorable Robert Hanna imposed a sentence of five years in New Jersey State Prison on the Eluding offense to run concurrently to three years in New Jersey State Prison on the receiving stolen property offense.

On July 9, 2023, a Lincoln Park Police officer observed a suspected stolen BMW on Route 202 and attempted to commence a motor vehicle stop in Montville. The BMW accelerated more than ninety miles per hour, and a police pursuit ensued. Ultimately, the BMW spun out while on Route 287 North, and all five occupants fled the vehicle, hopped over the highway median, ran across traffic lanes, and fled into the woods. Following a foot pursuit, four of the five individuals were detained. The fifth individual, Moses, escaped.

The BMW was reported stolen out of New York. Numerous items of stolen property were located within the stolen vehicle. Subsequent investigation identified Moses as the driver of the stolen vehicle. Moses was charged and transferred to Morris County Correctional Facility in September 2024 after being arrested on an unrelated matter in Bergen County.

Diyana Graham, 21, of Newark, was arrested at the scene, and Nashawn Holmes, 18, of Newark, was also arrested. Graham pled guilty to one count of fourth-degree Resisting Arrest and was sentenced by Judge Claudia Jones on October 6, 2023, to 60 days of jail credit, 18 months of probation, and 50 community service hours. Holmes pled guilty to one count of third-degree Receiving Stolen Property and was sentenced by Judge Jones on December 15, 2023, to 10 days of jail credit, 18 months of probation, and 50 hours of community service.

Two occupants were juveniles, each charged with Unlawful Taking of a Means of Conveyance, RSO, Resisting Arrest by Flight, and Conspiracy to Receive Stolen Property. They will not be identified.

Prosecutor Carroll would like to acknowledge the Montville Police Department, the Lincoln Park Police Department, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Operations Division, specifically former MCPO Det. Joseph Ellis, for their efforts in this successful prosecution. Assistant Prosecutor Matthew W. Kelly handled this prosecution.