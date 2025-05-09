Friday, May 9, 2025
HomeLocal NewsBAPS Charities to Host Annual Walk-Run, Supporting Local Cancer and Cardiovascular Care
Local News

BAPS Charities to Host Annual Walk-Run, Supporting Local Cancer and Cardiovascular Care

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1927
Parsippany Residents Rally for Cancer Research at BAPS Charities Walk-Run

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY—BAPS Charities will bring its annual “Spirit of Service: Walk-Run” to Parsippany on Sunday, June 1. Over 300 participants will unite to support two vital regional healthcare institutions: Carol G. Simon Cancer Center at Morristown Medical Center and the Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute.

The event will begin at 3 Entin Road and draw walkers and runners of all ages, including local leaders, first responders, and community advocates. Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James R. Barberio is among the notable guests scheduled to attend.

This annual Walk-Run is part of a national initiative by BAPS Charities, which spans over 100 cities across North America, emphasizing unity, community service, and support for critical causes. Participants in Parsippany will help raise funds and awareness for Carol G. Simon Cancer Center’s mission to provide comprehensive and integrated cancer care, and for Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute’s efforts to deliver state-of-the-art heart care using advanced technology and clinical expertise.

The event also reflects BAPS Charities’ broader commitment to health, education, environmental sustainability, and humanitarian relief. Beyond the Walk-Run, the organization has supported food and blood drives, toy collections, and global disaster relief efforts, including aid during the Los Angeles wildfires and hurricanes Milton and Helene.

For over two decades, BAPS Charities has organized more than 1,000 walks across North America, creating lasting impacts in communities by fostering service, compassion, and social responsibility.

Registration is open, and all are encouraged to participate. Sign up at bapscharities.org.

Learn more about the organization’s work at bapscharities.org.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Jersey City Man Sentenced in Connection with Stolen Vehicle Pursuit in Montville
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Mayor Confirms: No PILOT Funds for 1515 Route 10, Despite Student Impact
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »