BAPS Charities to Host Annual Walk-Run, Supporting Local Cancer and Cardiovascular Care

PARSIPPANY—BAPS Charities will bring its annual “Spirit of Service: Walk-Run” to Parsippany on Sunday, June 1. Over 300 participants will unite to support two vital regional healthcare institutions: Carol G. Simon Cancer Center at Morristown Medical Center and the Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute.

The event will begin at 3 Entin Road and draw walkers and runners of all ages, including local leaders, first responders, and community advocates. Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James R. Barberio is among the notable guests scheduled to attend.

This annual Walk-Run is part of a national initiative by BAPS Charities, which spans over 100 cities across North America, emphasizing unity, community service, and support for critical causes. Participants in Parsippany will help raise funds and awareness for Carol G. Simon Cancer Center’s mission to provide comprehensive and integrated cancer care, and for Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute’s efforts to deliver state-of-the-art heart care using advanced technology and clinical expertise.

The event also reflects BAPS Charities’ broader commitment to health, education, environmental sustainability, and humanitarian relief. Beyond the Walk-Run, the organization has supported food and blood drives, toy collections, and global disaster relief efforts, including aid during the Los Angeles wildfires and hurricanes Milton and Helene.

For over two decades, BAPS Charities has organized more than 1,000 walks across North America, creating lasting impacts in communities by fostering service, compassion, and social responsibility.

Registration is open, and all are encouraged to participate. Sign up at bapscharities.org.



Learn more about the organization’s work at bapscharities.org.