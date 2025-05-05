Tuesday, May 6, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Student Earns National Recognition in PTA Arts Program
Local News

Parsippany Student Earns National Recognition in PTA Arts Program

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1585
Erin Kirk, a Student at Parsippany High School, plans to pursue a career in Physical Therapy after graduating in June.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — For more than five decades, the National PTA’s Reflections program has encouraged students nationwide to explore their creativity through art. Founded in 1969 by Mary Lou Anderson, then President of the Colorado State PTA and a passionate arts educator, the program has grown into one of the PTA’s most beloved and enduring traditions. Each year, students interpret a student-selected theme through various artistic disciplines.

This year’s theme, Accepting Imperfections, resonated with young artists across Parsippany. Students from Northvail Elementary School, Central Middle School, and Parsippany High School submitted original works in six categories: Literature, Visual Arts, Music Composition, Photography, Film Production, and Dance Choreography.

Parsippany High School’s own Erin Kirk was among the standout entries. Her Dance Choreography piece, Change Your Perspective, advanced through the local, county, and state levels, ultimately earning a National Award of Merit—a first for Parsippany High School.

This prestigious recognition places Erin among a select group of students nationwide whose creative efforts are celebrated at the Reflections program’s highest level. The Parsippany High School PTSA praised Erin for her dedication, artistic excellence, and the powerful message behind her work.

“We are incredibly proud of Erin,” said a PTSA spokesperson. “She showcased immense talent and demonstrated the resilience and introspection this year’s theme calls for. Her achievement is a win for the entire Parsippany community.”

Erin, a Student at Parsippany High School, plans to pursue a career in Physical Therapy after graduating in June.

As the school continues to foster an environment that values the arts, Erin’s success inspires future student participants.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Brooklawn Middle School Presents: Beetlejuice Jr.
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Puddingstone Club Acknowledges Miscommunication, Defends Parsippany Focus Reporting
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »