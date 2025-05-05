Parsippany Student Earns National Recognition in PTA Arts Program

PARSIPPANY — For more than five decades, the National PTA’s Reflections program has encouraged students nationwide to explore their creativity through art. Founded in 1969 by Mary Lou Anderson, then President of the Colorado State PTA and a passionate arts educator, the program has grown into one of the PTA’s most beloved and enduring traditions. Each year, students interpret a student-selected theme through various artistic disciplines.

This year’s theme, Accepting Imperfections, resonated with young artists across Parsippany. Students from Northvail Elementary School, Central Middle School, and Parsippany High School submitted original works in six categories: Literature, Visual Arts, Music Composition, Photography, Film Production, and Dance Choreography.

Parsippany High School’s own Erin Kirk was among the standout entries. Her Dance Choreography piece, Change Your Perspective, advanced through the local, county, and state levels, ultimately earning a National Award of Merit—a first for Parsippany High School.

This prestigious recognition places Erin among a select group of students nationwide whose creative efforts are celebrated at the Reflections program’s highest level. The Parsippany High School PTSA praised Erin for her dedication, artistic excellence, and the powerful message behind her work.

“We are incredibly proud of Erin,” said a PTSA spokesperson. “She showcased immense talent and demonstrated the resilience and introspection this year’s theme calls for. Her achievement is a win for the entire Parsippany community.”

Erin, a Student at Parsippany High School, plans to pursue a career in Physical Therapy after graduating in June.

As the school continues to foster an environment that values the arts, Erin’s success inspires future student participants.