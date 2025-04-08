Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Free Shred-It Event in Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

PARSIPPANY—Residents looking to dispose of sensitive documents safely are invited to a Free Shred-It Event on Saturday, May 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event will take place in the parking lot of Town Hall, located at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

With identity theft and privacy concerns rising, shredding personal documents is important in protecting confidential information. This community event offers residents a convenient and secure way to dispose of old paperwork, such as bank statements, tax documents, medical records, etc.

Two shred trucks will be available on-site, and there is no weight limit, allowing participants to bring as many documents as needed. Attendees are asked to remove any large binder clips or plastic before shredding, though staples and paper clips are acceptable.

The event is open to all Parsippany residents; no pre-registration is required. Drive up and drop off your documents—staff will be on hand to assist with unloading if needed.

Don’t miss this opportunity to protect your privacy and declutter your home or office. For more information, visit the Township website or call Town Hall.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
