Reckitt to Eliminate 190 Jobs at Parsippany Headquarters Amid Global Reorganization

PARSIPPANY — As part of a major restructuring effort, Reckitt Benckiser Group has announced plans to eliminate 190 jobs at its U.S. headquarters, located at 399 Interpace Parkway, by August 1, 2025.

The news came through a WARN notice filed with the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development. The multinational consumer goods company is undergoing a sweeping transformation as it transitions to a new operating model set to launch in 2025.

The U.K.-based company says the shift will create a “simpler, more effective organization with fewer management layers and reduced duplication ” while allowing it to focus more intently on its “high-growth, high-margin Powerbrands.”

Reckitt’s core power brands include household and personal care staples such as Mucinex, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Lysol, Dettol, Harpic, Finish, Vanish, Durex, and Veet.

As part of the strategy, Reckitt will discontinue its nutrition and essential home divisions. The company also plans to sell off its home care brands—including Air Wick, Mortein, Calgon, and Cillit Bang—by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, it is exploring strategic options for its Mead Johnson infant formula business.

The restructuring is expected to cost $1.3 billion. The aim is to reduce the company’s annual fixed costs from 22% to 19% by 2027.

“This is an important step forward to firmly establish Reckitt as a world-class consumer health and hygiene company,” said CEO Kris Licht. “Our core portfolio of market-leading Powerbrands and simpler, more effective organisation positions us to better serve our consumers and customers.”