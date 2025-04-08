Wednesday, April 9, 2025
HomeBusiness NewsReckitt to Eliminate 190 Jobs at Parsippany Headquarters Amid Global Reorganization
Business NewsLocal News

Reckitt to Eliminate 190 Jobs at Parsippany Headquarters Amid Global Reorganization

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1134
Reckitt Benckiser’s U.S. headquarters, located at 399 Interpace Parkway in Parsippany, where 190 jobs are set to be eliminated as part of a global restructuring effort.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — As part of a major restructuring effort, Reckitt Benckiser Group has announced plans to eliminate 190 jobs at its U.S. headquarters, located at 399 Interpace Parkway, by August 1, 2025.

The news came through a WARN notice filed with the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development. The multinational consumer goods company is undergoing a sweeping transformation as it transitions to a new operating model set to launch in 2025.

The U.K.-based company says the shift will create a “simpler, more effective organization with fewer management layers and reduced duplication ” while allowing it to focus more intently on its “high-growth, high-margin Powerbrands.”

Reckitt’s core power brands include household and personal care staples such as Mucinex, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Lysol, Dettol, Harpic, Finish, Vanish, Durex, and Veet.

As part of the strategy, Reckitt will discontinue its nutrition and essential home divisions. The company also plans to sell off its home care brands—including Air Wick, Mortein, Calgon, and Cillit Bang—by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, it is exploring strategic options for its Mead Johnson infant formula business.

The restructuring is expected to cost $1.3 billion. The aim is to reduce the company’s annual fixed costs from 22% to 19% by 2027.

“This is an important step forward to firmly establish Reckitt as a world-class consumer health and hygiene company,” said CEO Kris Licht. “Our core portfolio of market-leading Powerbrands and simpler, more effective organisation positions us to better serve our consumers and customers.”

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Former Nurse Sentenced in Connection with Death of Disabled Man
Next article
Parsippany Recreation Announces Women’s Adult Softball League for Spring Season
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »