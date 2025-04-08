Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Former Nurse Sentenced in Connection with Death of Disabled Man

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and East Hanover Police Chief Christopher Cannizzo confirmed a former licensed nurse has been sentenced in connection with the death of a disabled man, who passed away on February 10, 2023 shortly after being transported on his school bus.

On February 25, 2025, Emilio J. Rivera, 30, of Carlstadt, pled guilty to one count of Endangering Another Person, a crime of the third degree, and one count of Neglect of a Disabled Person, a crime of the third degree, before Judge Ralph Amirata, J.S.C.

On April 4, 2025, Rivera was sentenced by Judge Amirata to 3 years’ probation conditioned upon 90 days in the Morris County Correctional Facility, with up to 45 days to be served in the Sheriff’s Labor Assistance Program (SLAP). Defendant was ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family. Rivera also consented to the revocation of his nursing license.

The charges stem from a 9-1-1 call on February 10, 2023 in East Hanover. Police and emergency personnel were called to a residence on a report of an unconscious male. The man, Matthew Rossi, 19, who was wheelchair bound and non-verbal, had just arrived home on the bus from his school. EMS personnel and East Hanover Police officers attempted CPR and other life-saving intervention. The victim was subsequently pronounced deceased.

In keeping with policy, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and East Hanover Police Department conducted an investigation into the circumstances of the victim’s death. Subsequent investigation revealed the victim was accompanied on the bus by a licensed nurse, Rivera. Rivera was legally responsible for the care of Matthew, and neglected to perform certain acts necessary for the victim’s care which created a substantial risk of serious bodily injury.

Members of the East Hanover Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit participated in the investigation and prosecution.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
