Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Parsippany Recreation Announces Women’s Adult Softball League for Spring Season

Ready to swing into the season! Parsippany’s Women’s Adult Softball League is calling all players for a fun and competitive spring on the field.

PARSIPPANY — Get ready to step up to the plate! The Parsippany Recreation Department is thrilled to announce its Women’s Adult Softball League, returning to the Smith Field Park Softball Fields this spring.

The league will run from May through July, with games held on Monday and Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The program is designed to bring together local women of all skill levels for a fun and competitive softball season.

Whether you’re an experienced player or just looking to enjoy the game and meet new people, teams and individuals are welcome to join. It’s a great opportunity to stay active, enjoy the outdoors, and participate in a vibrant community event.

For more information or to register, contact Dawn Palmieri at (973) 229-6090 or [email protected].

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
