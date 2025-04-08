Parsippany Recreation Announces Women’s Adult Softball League for Spring Season

PARSIPPANY — Get ready to step up to the plate! The Parsippany Recreation Department is thrilled to announce its Women’s Adult Softball League, returning to the Smith Field Park Softball Fields this spring.

The league will run from May through July, with games held on Monday and Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The program is designed to bring together local women of all skill levels for a fun and competitive softball season.

Whether you’re an experienced player or just looking to enjoy the game and meet new people, teams and individuals are welcome to join. It’s a great opportunity to stay active, enjoy the outdoors, and participate in a vibrant community event.

For more information or to register, contact Dawn Palmieri at (973) 229-6090 or [email protected].