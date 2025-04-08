Parsippany-Troy Hills Water Department to Begin Annual Hydrant Flushing Program

PARSIPPANY—Beginning Sunday, April 13, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Water Department will launch its annual Hydrant Inspection and Flushing Program. The initiative, essential to maintaining the township’s water system, will run through Saturday, May 17.

Crews will conduct the flushing overnight, wrapping up each day by 6:00 a.m. The process involves systematically opening fire hydrants to increase water flow, helping flush out minerals and deposits that naturally accumulate in the mains.

While the flushing will not interrupt water service, residents may temporarily experience reduced water pressure or discolored water while crews are working in their neighborhood. This is a normal part of the process and poses no health risks. If discoloration occurs, residents are advised to run their cold water tap until it is clear. It’s also recommended to check the water before using dishwashers or washing machines.

If you continue to notice low water pressure or volume after flushing, inspect your faucet screens for trapped particles.

For specific questions or concerns, residents may contact the Water Department at (973) 263-7099, Monday through Friday, between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.