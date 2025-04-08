Parsippany Honors Ptl. Robert Smolen for 20 Years of Dedicated Service

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, April 4, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills proudly honored Patrolman Robert Smolen #444 for his outstanding 20 years of service with the Parsippany Police Department. The celebration recognized not only a career marked by dedication and bravery but also a legacy of mentorship and community impact.

Members of the Parsippany Police Department gather with Police Chief Richard Pantina, Ptl. Robert Smolen #444, and Mayor James Barberio to celebrate Smolen’s 20 years of honorable service and commitment to the community.

Throughout his two decades on the force, Ptl. Smolen earned two Lifesaving Awards and became a trusted mentor to many of Parsippany’s newest recruits. His commitment to service extended far beyond the call of duty, as he played a vital role in shaping the department’s future through training and guidance.

Following the ceremony, Ptl. Smolen reflected on the department’s growth over the past few years. He shared his pride in the new officers who have joined the force, many of whom he helped train. “They’re strong additions to the department,” he said, emphasizing his confidence in the continued excellence of the Parsippany Police.

As Ptl. Smolen enters retirement, Parsippany expresses heartfelt gratitude for his unwavering dedication and service. His contributions will not be forgotten, and his impact will continue through the officers he mentored. Congratulations, and best wishes on a well-earned retirement!