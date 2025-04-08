Parsippany Education Foundation Grant Supports Bilingual Library at Rockaway Meadow School

PARSIPPANY—The Parsippany Education Foundation, Inc., recently awarded a grant to support the creation of a Bilingual Library at Rockaway Meadow Elementary School, which will help foster literacy and inclusivity among students.

With the help of the PEF grant, the school was able to provide students with books in their native languages—resources many previously did not have access to. These books are now available for weekly checkout during Media class, ensuring that all students can enjoy reading alongside their peers.

More smiling faces at Rockaway Meadow School as students explore the new Bilingual Library, made possible by a Parsippany Education Foundation grant promoting literacy and inclusion.

In addition to empowering students, the initiative supports parents by offering materials they can use at home to help build a strong literacy foundation. The increased access to engaging and culturally relevant books has boosted student confidence and strengthened participation in reading activities.

The Parsippany Education Foundation remains committed to funding programs that enhance the educational experience of all Parsippany students.