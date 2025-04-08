Wednesday, April 9, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Education Foundation Grant Supports Bilingual Library at Rockaway Meadow School
Local NewsSchool News

Parsippany Education Foundation Grant Supports Bilingual Library at Rockaway Meadow School

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1393
Smiling Faces Fill Rockaway Meadow School Thanks to PEF Grant for Bilingual Library

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY—The Parsippany Education Foundation, Inc., recently awarded a grant to support the creation of a Bilingual Library at Rockaway Meadow Elementary School, which will help foster literacy and inclusivity among students.

With the help of the PEF grant, the school was able to provide students with books in their native languages—resources many previously did not have access to. These books are now available for weekly checkout during Media class, ensuring that all students can enjoy reading alongside their peers.

More smiling faces at Rockaway Meadow School as students explore the new Bilingual Library, made possible by a Parsippany Education Foundation grant promoting literacy and inclusion.

In addition to empowering students, the initiative supports parents by offering materials they can use at home to help build a strong literacy foundation. The increased access to engaging and culturally relevant books has boosted student confidence and strengthened participation in reading activities.

The Parsippany Education Foundation remains committed to funding programs that enhance the educational experience of all Parsippany students.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Honors Ptl. Robert Smolen for 20 Years of Dedicated Service
Next article
Free Shred-It Event in Parsippany
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »