Council To Discuss Affordable Housing, Infrastructure, and Fireworks at April 1 Meeting

PARSIPPANY—The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council will hold its Agenda Meeting on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at Town Hall. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The evening will open with a resolution to enter an executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege related to affordable housing.

Among the highlights on the agenda:

A public hearing on Ordinance 2025:03 seeks to exceed the municipal budget appropriation limits and establish a CAP bank for the 2025 calendar year.

Consent agenda items include: Authorizing continued funding for affordable housing litigation. Awarding a contract to International Fireworks Mfg. Co. for this year's fireworks display. Approving a contract for Jefferson Road improvements. Amending a historic preservation easement for Craftsman Farms. Allowing a retaining wall to remain in the Township right-of-way. Approving competitive contracting for police accreditation and training services.

include:

Additionally, bond ordinances will be introduced to fund the construction of a new treatment facility for Public Well 20-R and sanitary sewer access easements.

The Council will also consider approval of payroll and bills, with an estimated $1.65 million in payroll and over $1.89 million in bills to be paid.

Residents are encouraged to attend or follow the meeting to stay informed on decisions affecting the community.

The next Regular Meeting is scheduled for April 15, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Adequate notice of this meeting has been provided in accordance with the requirements of the Open Public Meetings Law by filing the notice in the Office of the Township Clerk and by posting the meeting notice on the bulletin board at the Municipal Building on December 2, 2024, where it has remained posted since that date. A legal notice appeared in the Daily Record and the Newark Star-Ledger on December 6, 2024.

Mayor James Barberio

Council President Paul Carifi, Jr.

Council Vice President Frank Neglia

Councilman Justin Musella

Councilman Matt McGrath

Councilwoman Judy Hernandez