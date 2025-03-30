Monday, March 31, 2025
HomeLocal NewsCouncil To Discuss Affordable Housing, Infrastructure, and Fireworks at April 1 Meeting
Local News

Council To Discuss Affordable Housing, Infrastructure, and Fireworks at April 1 Meeting

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
774
Councilman Justin Musella, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., and Councilman Matt McGrath

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY—The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council will hold its Agenda Meeting on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at Town Hall. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The evening will open with a resolution to enter an executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege related to affordable housing.

Click here to download the agenda.

Among the highlights on the agenda:

  • A public hearing on Ordinance 2025:03 seeks to exceed the municipal budget appropriation limits and establish a CAP bank for the 2025 calendar year.
  • Consent agenda items include:
    • Authorizing continued funding for affordable housing litigation.
    • Awarding a contract to International Fireworks Mfg. Co. for this year’s fireworks display.
    • Approving a contract for Jefferson Road improvements.
    • Amending a historic preservation easement for Craftsman Farms.
    • Allowing a retaining wall to remain in the Township right-of-way.
    • Approving competitive contracting for police accreditation and training services.

Additionally, bond ordinances will be introduced to fund the construction of a new treatment facility for Public Well 20-R and sanitary sewer access easements.

The Council will also consider approval of payroll and bills, with an estimated $1.65 million in payroll and over $1.89 million in bills to be paid.

Residents are encouraged to attend or follow the meeting to stay informed on decisions affecting the community.

The next Regular Meeting is scheduled for April 15, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Adequate notice of this meeting has been provided in accordance with the requirements of the Open Public Meetings Law by filing the notice in the Office of the Township Clerk and by posting the meeting notice on the bulletin board at the Municipal Building on December 2, 2024, where it has remained posted since that date. A legal notice appeared in the Daily Record and the Newark Star-Ledger on December 6, 2024. 

Mayor James Barberio
Council President Paul Carifi, Jr.
Council Vice President Frank Neglia
Councilman Justin Musella
Councilman Matt McGrath
Councilwoman Judy Hernandez

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Friends of Parsippany Library Seek Jewelry and Accessory Donations for Upcoming Sale
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »