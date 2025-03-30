Monday, March 31, 2025
HomeLocal NewsFriends of Parsippany Library Seek Jewelry and Accessory Donations for Upcoming Sale
Local News

Friends of Parsippany Library Seek Jewelry and Accessory Donations for Upcoming Sale

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2587
The Friends of Parsippany Library are seeking donations of gently used jewelry, purses, scarves, and shawls for their upcoming Jewelry and Accessory Sale

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY—The Friends of Parsippany Library are asking the community for donations of gently used jewelry and accessories in preparation for their annual Jewelry and Accessory Sale. The organization will accept items such as jewelry, purses, scarves, and shawls beginning Sunday, March 31.

Donations can be dropped off at the Parsippany Main Library, Lake Hiawatha Library, or Mt. Tabor Library.

The Jewelry and Accessory Sale will officially kick off on Thursday, May 2, at 11:00 a.m. and run through Friday, May 10. Shoppers will have the opportunity to find unique treasures while supporting the library.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward enhancing library programs, services, and resources for the community.

For questions or more information, please email: parsippanylibraryfriends@gmail.com.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Justin Hoffman Inducted into Alpha Epsilon Delta Honor Society
Next article
Council To Discuss Affordable Housing, Infrastructure, and Fireworks at April 1 Meeting
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »