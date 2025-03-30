Friends of Parsippany Library Seek Jewelry and Accessory Donations for Upcoming Sale

PARSIPPANY—The Friends of Parsippany Library are asking the community for donations of gently used jewelry and accessories in preparation for their annual Jewelry and Accessory Sale. The organization will accept items such as jewelry, purses, scarves, and shawls beginning Sunday, March 31.

Donations can be dropped off at the Parsippany Main Library, Lake Hiawatha Library, or Mt. Tabor Library.

The Jewelry and Accessory Sale will officially kick off on Thursday, May 2, at 11:00 a.m. and run through Friday, May 10. Shoppers will have the opportunity to find unique treasures while supporting the library.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward enhancing library programs, services, and resources for the community.

For questions or more information, please email: parsippanylibraryfriends@gmail.com.