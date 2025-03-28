Letter to the Editor: RLVFC Thanks Community for Supporting Annual Fish & Chips Fundraiser

Dear Editor:

The RLVFC (Parsippany Fire District #2) would like to express its sincere appreciation to all who purchased tickets to our annual fish and chips fundraiser and donated, as well as to the volunteer members who staffed the event.

Thanks to exceptional teamwork, we served 320 meals seamlessly, with no waiting time for take-out or dine-in patrons. Argyles, the catering company, and our members received numerous positive comments. Our joint efforts raised over $3,000, which will help support Memorial Day activities, the open house, the Santa Run, and other purchases.

We gratefully acknowledge our sponsors:

Gold: BCB Bank – Parsippany

Silver: Shelly DeMartino – Caldwell Banker Realty, Councilman Justin Musella – Parsippany, and Mayor James Barberio – Parsippany

Bronze: New Jersey Roofing, Morris Eye Care – Boonton, Invictus Family Chiropractic – Denville CVS Shopping Center

If you would like to volunteer, please call Mark Rabson at (973) 652-0851, and I can help guide you through the process.

Mark Rabson

