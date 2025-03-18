Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Stop the Political Persecution of Justin Musella – Stand for Fairness in Parsippany!

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

We urge our fellow Parsippany residents to stand up against a blatant and unjust attack on a dedicated public servant. Political opponents of rising Republican leader Justin Musella are engaging in a baseless smear campaign in an attempt to derail his candidacy for Mayor of Parsippany.

We cannot allow this type of political maneuvering to go unchecked. We call on all residents who believe in fairness and integrity to join us at Parsippany Town Hall at 7:00 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, March 18, to send a clear message to Mayor Barberio, Inglesino, and their allies: Enough is enough!

This is not just about one man—it’s about standing against political persecution in our town. Only by coming together can we make a difference.

Sincerely,
Mary Beth & Richard Young

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
