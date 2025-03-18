Letter to the Editor: Stop the Political Persecution of Justin Musella – Stand for Fairness in Parsippany!

Dear Editor:

We urge our fellow Parsippany residents to stand up against a blatant and unjust attack on a dedicated public servant. Political opponents of rising Republican leader Justin Musella are engaging in a baseless smear campaign in an attempt to derail his candidacy for Mayor of Parsippany.

We cannot allow this type of political maneuvering to go unchecked. We call on all residents who believe in fairness and integrity to join us at Parsippany Town Hall at 7:00 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, March 18, to send a clear message to Mayor Barberio, Inglesino, and their allies: Enough is enough!

This is not just about one man—it’s about standing against political persecution in our town. Only by coming together can we make a difference.

Sincerely,

Mary Beth & Richard Young