Letter to the Editor: Justin Musella: Preaching Accountability, Dodging Responsibility

Dear Editor:

Well, well, well—what do we have here? Another instance of Councilman Musella speeding through residential roads.

I didn’t even need to see this or any other potential incidents, his painfully bad response to McGrath and Carifi’s follow-up questions at the last council meeting told me everything I needed to know. If Justin had never handed over his councilman card before, his response would have been stern and confident. Instead, he panicked and stuttered, with zero conviction behind his answer. I already suspected he had multiple run-ins like this, and now it’s becoming clear. How many more are there? Honestly, I don’t even care. What matters is that Justin had the chance to come clean, and instead, he blatantly lied.

He acts like he’s above the law, zipping around town in his Tesla, all while advocating for residents who are concerned about speeding in their neighborhoods. Not sure why you thought it was okay to complain about a lack of police presence when you were fully aware that the cops were active on that street—because you had just been pulled over there. Did you tell those residents about your speeding? Also curious, since you’ve now been caught handing your credentials to officers twice, have you been upfront with your supporters about your indiscretions? Are you sending texts and making calls to be transparent, or are you just working behind the scenes so your people can try to do damage control?

So not only is he a liar, but he’s also willing to throw around his political credentials to get himself out of trouble. If this is what he does over a traffic stop, what happens when the stakes are higher? If he becomes mayor, what kind of backroom deals will he make? He’s already shown he’s comfortable lying in public what happens when money and power are on the line? Who will he put in positions of influence?

And if his excuse is that he doesn’t remember, that’s even worse. A 30-something-year-old man with a memory so bad he can’t recall abusing his position?

For those defending him, let’s be real: one time, maybe you argue a cop made a judgment call, it happens. But a second time? Still defending that? If there are more, that’s a pattern.

Here’s some advice, Justin: slow down both in your car and in your hypocrisy. Start practicing what you preach, because at this point, you’re just embarrassing yourself.

Michael Smith