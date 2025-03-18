Letter to the Editor: Baseless Attacks Won’t Deter Musella’s Leadership

Dear Editor:
The recent allegations of misconduct are completely fabricated, designed solely to tarnish an otherwise distinguished and impeccable public record.
Mr. Musella’s political adversaries see him as a threat and are resorting to desperate tactics to slow his trajectory of winning the Parsippany mayrol race.
I have known Mr. Musella for nearly a year, and I believe him to be a person of the highest moral and ethical standards. His dedication to public service, integrity, and commitment to our community are undeniable.
I stand firmly behind him and urge others to see these accusations for what they truly are—an unfounded attempt to discredit an exemplary leader.
Haris Mahmood
Parsippany Resident