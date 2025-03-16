Monday, March 17, 2025
Local News

Fr. Aaron Oliver Returns to St. Gregory’s After Yearlong Deployment in the Middle East

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Aaron “A.J.” Oliver

PARSIPPANY — Fr. Aaron Oliver has returned to St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church after a year-long deployment to the Middle East with the Army National Guard.

On February 2, 2025, he celebrated his first service with the congregation. During his deployment, Fr. Aaron presented St. Gregory’s with a flag flown aboard an Apache attack helicopter over Iraq and Syria.

A Chaplain Major with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Fr. Aaron’s unit was deployed in January 2024 as part of Operation Inherent Resolve. As Battalion Chaplain, he served over 1,500 soldiers and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for extraordinary service. St. Gregory’s is thrilled to welcome Fr. Aaron home!

Location: St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, 480 South Beverwyck Road
Service Hours: Sundays at 9:30 a.m.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
