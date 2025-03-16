Fr. Aaron Oliver Returns to St. Gregory’s After Yearlong Deployment in the Middle East

PARSIPPANY — Fr. Aaron Oliver has returned to St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church after a year-long deployment to the Middle East with the Army National Guard.



On February 2, 2025, he celebrated his first service with the congregation. During his deployment, Fr. Aaron presented St. Gregory’s with a flag flown aboard an Apache attack helicopter over Iraq and Syria.



A Chaplain Major with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Fr. Aaron’s unit was deployed in January 2024 as part of Operation Inherent Resolve. As Battalion Chaplain, he served over 1,500 soldiers and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for extraordinary service. St. Gregory’s is thrilled to welcome Fr. Aaron home!

Location: St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, 480 South Beverwyck Road

Service Hours: Sundays at 9:30 a.m.