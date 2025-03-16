Monday, March 17, 2025
HomeLocal NewsDunn Champions Brighter Smiles, Pushes to Nix Tax on Oral Health Products
Local News

Dunn Champions Brighter Smiles, Pushes to Nix Tax on Oral Health Products

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
740
Assemblywoman Aura Dunn

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — “Good oral health isn’t just about pearly whites. It’s about overall well-being,” said Assemblywoman Aura Dunn (R-Morris). “No one should have to dig deeper into their pockets just to brush their teeth.”

While other personal care essentials, like feminine hygiene products and most food items, are already tax-free in New Jersey, oral healthcare products remain unfairly taxed despite their critical role in preventing serious medical conditions.

The cost of neglecting dental care is far greater than the revenue New Jersey collects from taxing these products. Poor oral health has been linked to major medical conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, pneumonia and even dementia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tooth decay is the most common chronic disease in children, contributing to millions of lost school hours and over $124 billion in annual dental-related health care costs.

“New Jersey should promote public health, not profit from it,” Dunn added. “Basic health care should be accessible to everyone, not a source of state revenue. A healthier state starts with a healthier smile.”

If passed, Dunn’s (A5449) bill will give residents one more reason to flash their pearly whites—tax-free.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Fr. Aaron Oliver Returns to St. Gregory’s After Yearlong Deployment in the Middle East
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »