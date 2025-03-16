Dunn Champions Brighter Smiles, Pushes to Nix Tax on Oral Health Products

MORRIS COUNTY — “Good oral health isn’t just about pearly whites. It’s about overall well-being,” said Assemblywoman Aura Dunn (R-Morris). “No one should have to dig deeper into their pockets just to brush their teeth.”

While other personal care essentials, like feminine hygiene products and most food items, are already tax-free in New Jersey, oral healthcare products remain unfairly taxed despite their critical role in preventing serious medical conditions.

The cost of neglecting dental care is far greater than the revenue New Jersey collects from taxing these products. Poor oral health has been linked to major medical conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, pneumonia and even dementia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tooth decay is the most common chronic disease in children, contributing to millions of lost school hours and over $124 billion in annual dental-related health care costs.

“New Jersey should promote public health, not profit from it,” Dunn added. “Basic health care should be accessible to everyone, not a source of state revenue. A healthier state starts with a healthier smile.”

If passed, Dunn’s (A5449) bill will give residents one more reason to flash their pearly whites—tax-free.