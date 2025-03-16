Monday, March 17, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Barberio’s Son’s Drug Busts Should Be the Real Scandal

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

As a 20-year resident of Parsippany and lifelong Republican, I was appalled to read how James Barbeiro and his bobble-head council took Justin Musella to task over his wife’s speeding ticket of years past. Barberio seems to be grasping at straws to maintain his credibility as mayor. Justin Musella is a threat to him and the jealousy is apparent. It echoes the tactics of Democrats vs. President Trump, and we all know where that crusade got the Dems.

So, if that’s the game Barberio is playing, why not bring up Barberio’s son’s drug bust in 2018 or better still, Barberio’s call for leniency of a friend of his son who was arrested for 11 pounds (!) of marijuana in 2011. Both of these incidents occurred before Marijuana was deemed legal. It appears to me that those are far bigger skeletons in the mayor’s closet than a simple speeding ticket.

In my case, I had to reach out to Barbeiro on two occasions for much-needed assistance with my senior tax freeze: once by email and once in person. On each occasion, I never heard back from the mayor—not once! I guess he was too busy with one of his coffee klatches or another opportunity to tout his “home town boy” routine. I now have zero respect for the man.

The town is changing due to Inglesino’s mass development projects, and not for the better. We need fresh blood, and we need someone like Justin Musella, who answers my every email and phone call.

By the way, “Barberio” is a Portugese word that refers to a blood sucking insect. Google it. I’m not resorting to any name calling. Just simply stating a fact.

Don Faruolo

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

