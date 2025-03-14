Saturday, March 15, 2025
Video: Parsippany Board of Education Meeting of March 13, 2025

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Board of Education Meeting of March 13, 2025

A copy of the proposed presentation can be downloaded by clicking here.

The initial draft of the budget was approximately $3,000,000 over cap. The administration is proposing the following actions to bring the budget in at CAP:

Elimination of the following positions:

(2) Administrative positions

(4) Teaching positions

(1) Nursing position

(4) Maintenance/custodial positions

(3) Secretarial positions

  • Lead teacher stipends are no longer sustainable and will be removed from the 2025-2026 budget.
  • Secondary substitutes will be eliminated (and replaced with internal coverage) at BMS, CMS, PHS, and PHHS

