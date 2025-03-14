Video: Parsippany Board of Education Meeting of March 13, 2025

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Board of Education Meeting of March 13, 2025
A copy of the proposed presentation can be downloaded by clicking here.
The initial draft of the budget was approximately $3,000,000 over cap. The administration is proposing the following actions to bring the budget in at CAP:
Elimination of the following positions:
(2) Administrative positions
(4) Teaching positions
(1) Nursing position
(4) Maintenance/custodial positions
(3) Secretarial positions
- Lead teacher stipends are no longer sustainable and will be removed from the 2025-2026 budget.
- Secondary substitutes will be eliminated (and replaced with internal coverage) at BMS, CMS, PHS, and PHHS