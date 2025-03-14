Video: Parsippany Board of Education Meeting of March 13, 2025

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Board of Education Meeting of March 13, 2025

A copy of the proposed presentation can be downloaded by clicking here.

The initial draft of the budget was approximately $3,000,000 over cap. The administration is proposing the following actions to bring the budget in at CAP:

Elimination of the following positions:

(2) Administrative positions

(4) Teaching positions

(1) Nursing position

(4) Maintenance/custodial positions

(3) Secretarial positions