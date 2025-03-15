Sunday, March 16, 2025
ISPW Wrestling Presents “Spring Fling” at Parsippany PAL – A Night of High-Energy Action!

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Get ready for an electrifying night of professional wrestling as ISPW Wrestling brings “Spring Fling” to the Parsippany PAL on Friday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m.

This stacked event will feature top-tier wrestling talent, headlined by an ISPW Heavyweight Championship match between The Phoenix GKM and Marcus Mathers. Fans will also witness a special appearance by WWE legends, The Killer Bees, making this an unforgettable night for wrestling enthusiasts of all ages!

The card includes several must-see matchups, including:

•Crowbar vs. Channing Thomas

•Ava Everett vs. Little Mean Kathleen

•Beastman vs. Fallah Bahh 

•Spencer Slade vs. Dante Casanova

•Cheeseburger vs. Shawn Donovan 

•LSG vs. Rey Calitri

This event promises to bring hard-hitting action, high-flying moves, and unforgettable moments for fans of all ages. Whether you’re a die-hard wrestling fan or looking for an exciting night out, Spring Fling at Parsippany PAL is the place to be!

Date: Friday, April 4th

Location: Parsippany PAL, 33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany, NJ

 Time: 7:30 PM Bell Time

Tickets: Available now by clicking here.

