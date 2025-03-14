Saturday, March 15, 2025
SAX Announces Key Leadership Appointments: New Director of Cannabis and Head of Tax Controversy

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Allison Kirchhofer joins as Director of the Cannabis Practice, and Mathew Giordano is elevated to Head of Tax Controversy. Their expertise strengthens SAX LLP’s commitment to excellence in specialized advisory services.

PARSIPPANY — SAX LLP, a leading accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Allison Kirchhofer, CPA, MBA as Director of Cannabis and the internal promotion of Mathew Giordano, CPA, MST to Head of Tax Controversy. These strategic appointments reinforce the firm’s commitment to providing top-tier advisory and guidance to clients in ever-evolving regulatory landscapes.

Allison Kirchhofer Joins as Director of Cannabis Practice

Allison will oversee the cannabis accounting and advisory practice. With extensive experience in cannabis taxation, regulatory compliance, and advisory services, she will provide critical insights to help businesses navigate financial, tax, and operational challenges as the industry grows amid complex state and federal regulations.

Allison Kirchhofer

She will also lead the firm’s Accounting by Design for Cannabis, a comprehensive advisory service that evaluates and optimizes your financial operations, ensuring compliance, efficiency, and long-term growth. Allison can provide a structured, results-driven approach to financial transformation through this process. Learn more about it here.

“I am excited to join SAX and contribute to the continued expansion of its Cannabis practice,” said Allison Kirchhofer. “The industry is rapidly evolving, and I look forward to helping clients stay ahead of regulatory and financial hurdles.”

Mathew Giordano Elevated to Head of Tax Controversy

Mathew Giordano Elevated to Head of Tax Controversy

Mat Giordano, a seasoned tax expert with over 10 years at SAX, has been promoted to Head of Tax Controversy. In this role, he will lead the firm’s efforts in representing clients facing IRS audits, disputes, and other complex tax matters. Mat’s expertise in tax resolution strategies and advocacy will be instrumental in supporting businesses and individuals navigating tax challenges.

“I am honored to take on this role,” said Mat Giordano. “Tax controversy requires deep expertise and strategic problem-solving, and I look forward to continuing to advocate for our clients in an increasingly intricate tax environment.”

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
