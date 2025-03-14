SAX Announces Key Leadership Appointments: New Director of Cannabis and Head of Tax Controversy

PARSIPPANY — SAX LLP, a leading accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Allison Kirchhofer, CPA, MBA as Director of Cannabis and the internal promotion of Mathew Giordano, CPA, MST to Head of Tax Controversy. These strategic appointments reinforce the firm’s commitment to providing top-tier advisory and guidance to clients in ever-evolving regulatory landscapes.

Allison Kirchhofer Joins as Director of Cannabis Practice

Allison will oversee the cannabis accounting and advisory practice. With extensive experience in cannabis taxation, regulatory compliance, and advisory services, she will provide critical insights to help businesses navigate financial, tax, and operational challenges as the industry grows amid complex state and federal regulations.

Allison Kirchhofer

She will also lead the firm’s Accounting by Design for Cannabis, a comprehensive advisory service that evaluates and optimizes your financial operations, ensuring compliance, efficiency, and long-term growth. Allison can provide a structured, results-driven approach to financial transformation through this process. Learn more about it here.

“I am excited to join SAX and contribute to the continued expansion of its Cannabis practice,” said Allison Kirchhofer. “The industry is rapidly evolving, and I look forward to helping clients stay ahead of regulatory and financial hurdles.”

Mathew Giordano Elevated to Head of Tax Controversy

Mat Giordano, a seasoned tax expert with over 10 years at SAX, has been promoted to Head of Tax Controversy. In this role, he will lead the firm’s efforts in representing clients facing IRS audits, disputes, and other complex tax matters. Mat’s expertise in tax resolution strategies and advocacy will be instrumental in supporting businesses and individuals navigating tax challenges.

“I am honored to take on this role,” said Mat Giordano. “Tax controversy requires deep expertise and strategic problem-solving, and I look forward to continuing to advocate for our clients in an increasingly intricate tax environment.”