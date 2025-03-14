Letter to the Editor: Mudslinging is Despicable

Dear Editor:

It appears as if the Barberio/Inglesino Administration is afraid that the residents of Parsippany have finally had enough of their mismanagement of the town. So at the March 4 Council Meeting, Councilman Neglia, AKA Barberio’s attack dog, went into a tirade that was orchestrated well in advance to try and tarnish the reputation of Councilman Musella. This fiasco is over a two-year-old traffic stop involving Councilman Musella and his wife.

I would like Barberion/Inglesino and all the other councilmen and women to record and state how many have handed out “PBA Courtesy Cards”. We all know this is a common occurrence in all cities and states. So why does this singular incident warrant such an over the top response from the Barberio/Inglesino Administration when PBA card wasn’t even involved? The answer is simple, they know that the citizens of Parsippany have had enough of the poor performance of the current administration, and Barberio and friends are grasping at straws to secure another term in office. (Note: According to Barberio’s own press release in 2023, Parsippany Police stopped 7,244 vehicles and only issued 3,397 summons, or 47% received a warning or were let go)

Barberio and Inglesino are turning Parsippany into their own Kingdom with the help of Councilmen Carifi, McGrath, and Neglia, who will vote in lockstep no matter what Barberio proposes. Remember the rush to approve the PILOT Programs at the end of 2023? Now, if ever there was a sweetheart deal that did not pass the smell test, that was it.

Councilman Neglia’s “sell by date’ in Parsippany politics is well past the due date. He offers nothing to the council except to unjustly criticize residents and other council members who do not fall behind the Barberio/Inglesino Administration. At Library Board Meetings he is also a nonfactor and rarely takes a position on anything.

Councilman Musella is Parsippany’s only hope in decades to break the mold of incompetent leadership that has plagued this town for far too long. This attempt to besmirch a good man’s reputation is despicable on so many levels. So, my fellow residents, do not let this smoke screen blind you to all the good work Councilman Musella has produced since joining the Council. Stand strong behind a good man who wants to do good things for Parsippany.

Richard Suarez

Parsippany