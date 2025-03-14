Saturday, March 15, 2025
Quick-Thinking Sanitation Worker Prevents Disaster at Knoll East Parking Lot

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Quick-thinking sanitation worker dumps burning trash from truck in Knoll East parking lot, preventing further damage. Firefighters swiftly extinguish flames.

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, March 14, at approximately 7:30 a.m., a sanitation worker took swift action when the contents of a garbage truck caught fire in the Knoll East parking lot. Recognizing the potential danger, the worker quickly emptied the burning materials onto the pavement, preventing the fire from spreading further inside the truck and avoiding a more serious incident.

Lake Hiawatha Fire District 4 was called to the scene, and firefighters swiftly extinguished the flames. No injuries were reported, and authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire. Early indications suggest improper disposal of flammable materials, such as lithium-ion batteries or other hazardous waste, may have contributed to the ignition.

Residents are reminded to properly dispose of hazardous materials at designated collection sites to prevent similar incidents. The sanitation worker’s quick actions likely prevented significant damage and potential harm to the surrounding area.

For updates, residents can check with the Parsippany Department of Public Works or the local fire department for safety tips on proper waste disposal.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
