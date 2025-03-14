Quick-Thinking Sanitation Worker Prevents Disaster at Knoll East Parking Lot

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, March 14, at approximately 7:30 a.m., a sanitation worker took swift action when the contents of a garbage truck caught fire in the Knoll East parking lot. Recognizing the potential danger, the worker quickly emptied the burning materials onto the pavement, preventing the fire from spreading further inside the truck and avoiding a more serious incident.

Lake Hiawatha Fire District 4 was called to the scene, and firefighters swiftly extinguished the flames. No injuries were reported, and authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire. Early indications suggest improper disposal of flammable materials, such as lithium-ion batteries or other hazardous waste, may have contributed to the ignition.

Residents are reminded to properly dispose of hazardous materials at designated collection sites to prevent similar incidents. The sanitation worker’s quick actions likely prevented significant damage and potential harm to the surrounding area.

For updates, residents can check with the Parsippany Department of Public Works or the local fire department for safety tips on proper waste disposal.