Saturday, March 15, 2025
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Lawfare Has Come to Parsippany
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: Lawfare Has Come to Parsippany

The following statements are made in my capacity as a private citizen, and not in my capacity as a board member. These statements are also not representative of the board or its individual members and solely represent my own personal opinions.

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
818

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor,

On March 4, 2025, I attended the Parsippany Town Council meeting. What I saw was shocking. Mayor James R. Barberio and his allies attacked Councilman Justin Musella, accusing him of breaking the law in a traffic stop. But here’s the catch—it wasn’t even Musella who got pulled over. It was his wife.

Instead of focusing on genuine issues, the mayor and his team dragged a private citizen into their political games. Then, Council President Paul Carifi Jr. asked if charges should be filed against Musella just because two residents spontaneously made an accusation about it… hmm. And what was this big crime? A speeding ticket—going 37 mph in a 25-mph zone. They are even talking about an ethics violation and censure over this nonsense.

Mayor Barberio acted outraged as if this were a major scandal. But let’s be real: Musella wasn’t caught in a bribery scheme, election fraud, or a shady deal. He wasn’t, for example, caught driving around with a woman who was not his wife. This was a simple traffic ticket—and it was not even his!

The hypocrisy was astounding. The same council members judging Musella have their ethical baggage. Yet they sat there pretending to be righteous, lecturing about “higher standards.” Then, Councilman Frank Neglia had the nerve to talk about ethics—something he wouldn’t recognize if it hit him in the face.

So why did the mayor put on this whole show? Because he is furious about Musella’s 12-point public safety plan. This plan challenges how things are done and threatens Barberio’s chances of getting re-elected. In Barberio’s world, speaking out is unacceptable. He’s not worried about losing to Parsippany voters—he’s terrified of losing his political connections.

But here’s the truth: the people of Parsippany decide elections, not Barberio’s political insiders. And when voters ask themselves if they are better off today than they were four years ago, the answer is no.

Mayor Barberio can have his loyalists do his dirty work, but the people of Parsippany aren’t fooled. They see what’s going on. And soon, they’ll make their voices heard.

Timothy P. Berrios

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Quick-Thinking Sanitation Worker Prevents Disaster at Knoll East Parking Lot
Next article
Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving to Help Grant Wishes for Children with Critical Illnesses
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »