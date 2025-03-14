Letter to the Editor: Lawfare Has Come to Parsippany

Dear Editor,

On March 4, 2025, I attended the Parsippany Town Council meeting. What I saw was shocking. Mayor James R. Barberio and his allies attacked Councilman Justin Musella, accusing him of breaking the law in a traffic stop. But here’s the catch—it wasn’t even Musella who got pulled over. It was his wife.

Instead of focusing on genuine issues, the mayor and his team dragged a private citizen into their political games. Then, Council President Paul Carifi Jr. asked if charges should be filed against Musella just because two residents spontaneously made an accusation about it… hmm. And what was this big crime? A speeding ticket—going 37 mph in a 25-mph zone. They are even talking about an ethics violation and censure over this nonsense.

Mayor Barberio acted outraged as if this were a major scandal. But let’s be real: Musella wasn’t caught in a bribery scheme, election fraud, or a shady deal. He wasn’t, for example, caught driving around with a woman who was not his wife. This was a simple traffic ticket—and it was not even his!

The hypocrisy was astounding. The same council members judging Musella have their ethical baggage. Yet they sat there pretending to be righteous, lecturing about “higher standards.” Then, Councilman Frank Neglia had the nerve to talk about ethics—something he wouldn’t recognize if it hit him in the face.

So why did the mayor put on this whole show? Because he is furious about Musella’s 12-point public safety plan. This plan challenges how things are done and threatens Barberio’s chances of getting re-elected. In Barberio’s world, speaking out is unacceptable. He’s not worried about losing to Parsippany voters—he’s terrified of losing his political connections.

But here’s the truth: the people of Parsippany decide elections, not Barberio’s political insiders. And when voters ask themselves if they are better off today than they were four years ago, the answer is no.

Mayor Barberio can have his loyalists do his dirty work, but the people of Parsippany aren’t fooled. They see what’s going on. And soon, they’ll make their voices heard.

Timothy P. Berrios