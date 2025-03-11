Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Silencing Opponents with Bogus Charges: Barberio’s Go-To Corrupt Playbook

By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

Democracy in Parsippany is being threatened by the thuggery tactics of Mayor Barberio and his Councilmen that follow his orders just like seals balancing balls on their noses. 

Mayor Barberio wants Justin removed from the race because he knows Justin has a great track record of helping people like me in Rainbow Lakes when the mayor’s office wanted nothing to do with me.

Back to this ridiculous scheme, I looked up the penalty for the charges of “official misconduct” which is what the mayor wants Justin to be charged with by the Attorney General:

Second degree 
A prison sentence of 5–10 years
A fine of up to $150,000
A presumption of incarceration
Parole ineligibility for a period equal to up to half of the sentence
Third degree

A prison sentence of up to 5 years, A fine of $15,000, and Eligibility for the Pretrial Intervention Program. 

Is all of this because of a fabricated speeding situation??? Mayor Barberio, this is not the way to win an election. We want peaceful and civil debate on the issues, not a political prosecution.

I will talk to my neighbors and friends in town, encouraging them to support Musella at the March 18 council meeting. 

God Bless Us.

Yvonne Ferise

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
