Letter to the Editor: Silencing Opponents with Bogus Charges: Barberio’s Go-To Corrupt Playbook

Dear Editor:

Democracy in Parsippany is being threatened by the thuggery tactics of Mayor Barberio and his Councilmen that follow his orders just like seals balancing balls on their noses.

Mayor Barberio wants Justin removed from the race because he knows Justin has a great track record of helping people like me in Rainbow Lakes when the mayor’s office wanted nothing to do with me.

Back to this ridiculous scheme, I looked up the penalty for the charges of “official misconduct” which is what the mayor wants Justin to be charged with by the Attorney General:

Second degree

A prison sentence of 5–10 years

A fine of up to $150,000

A presumption of incarceration

Parole ineligibility for a period equal to up to half of the sentence

Third degree

A prison sentence of up to 5 years, A fine of $15,000, and Eligibility for the Pretrial Intervention Program.

Is all of this because of a fabricated speeding situation??? Mayor Barberio, this is not the way to win an election. We want peaceful and civil debate on the issues, not a political prosecution.

I will talk to my neighbors and friends in town, encouraging them to support Musella at the March 18 council meeting.

God Bless Us.

Yvonne Ferise