Wednesday, March 12, 2025
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Parsippany Voters Need to Support the Team That...
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: Parsippany Voters Need to Support the Team That Puts Residents First

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
542

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor,

I have lived in Parsippany for many years; this town is my home. Like many residents, I want a better future for our community. I support Justin Musella for Mayor, Casey Parikh, and John Bielen for Town Council. They are the team that will bring honesty, accountability, and responsible leadership back to our local government.

For too long, we have seen taxes go up, spending get out of control, and decisions made for special interests instead of the people. Justin, Casey, and John will change this. They will stop wasteful spending, control taxes, and ensure residents’ voices are heard in Town Hall.

Justin Musella has already worked hard as a Councilman to fight for taxpayers, stop unnecessary spending, and demand transparency. As Mayor, he will make sure our government works for the people, not for political insiders, developers, and lawyer John Inglesino. 

Casey Parikh has many years of experience in planning, zoning, and community service. He understands how the town operates and will work to make smart decisions that benefit all residents, not just a few powerful people.

John Bielen is a business professional, longtime youth coach, and community leader. His experience in teamwork, leadership, and financial responsibility will help make Parsippany a better place to live and work.

Justin, Casey, and John understand our challenges and have the experience and dedication to fix them. On June 10th, vote for Musella, Parikh, and Bielen to bring real leadership back to Parsippany.

Shardul Kothare

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Kiwanis Club’s Touch-A-Truck Earns Statewide Recognition
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Silencing Opponents with Bogus Charges: Barberio’s Go-To Corrupt Playbook
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »