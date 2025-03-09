Parsippany Kiwanis Club’s Touch-A-Truck Earns Statewide Recognition

PARSIPPANY — At the Kiwanis NJ District Mid-Year Conference, held at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, it was announced that the Kiwanis International Signature Project Contest continues to recognize the most impactful service initiatives worldwide. This year, the New Jersey District saw 17 entries from 16 clubs, competing among 516 total submissions.

Projects were categorized into two groups:

Group I: Kiwanis Clubs with 27 or fewer members

Kiwanis Clubs with 27 or fewer members Group II: Kiwanis Clubs with 28 or more members

The New Jersey District committee was challenged to select two outstanding projects to represent the state internationally. These winning initiatives showcase Kiwanis’ dedication, creativity, and long-term community impact, inspiring clubs worldwide to take on transformative service projects.

In addition to submissions to Kiwanis International, the New Jersey District will recognize three winners at its District Convention (DCON) in September.

Group I Winner: Kiwanis Club of Bordentown – “Socktoberfest”

For 12 years, the Kiwanis Club of Bordentown has collected socks to support the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK), which provides meals, clothing, and life skills programs for those in need. Throughout October, socks are gathered via Kiwanis-branded collection bins at local businesses and during the Bordentown Halloween Parade, where attendees eagerly toss donations into the club’s trailer.

The Kiwanis Club of Bordentown’s ‘Socktoberfest’ collects thousands of socks each year to support those in need through the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen.

In 2024, over 1,000 participants joined the effort, with 15 club members leading the initiative. Known as “The Sock People,” the club’s project helps TASK distribute 300-400 pairs of socks daily to those in need in Trenton.

Group I Runner-Up: Montville Kiwanis Food Pantry

The Montville Kiwanis Food Pantry, established in 2010, has become a lifeline for families facing food insecurity. In 2024, it served 3,851 individuals, including seniors, children, and those with disabilities. Supported by 289 volunteers and community partners, the pantry operates an Adopt-A-Shelf program and a community garden in partnership with the Montville High School Key Club.

The Montville Kiwanis Food Pantry is at 91 Passaic Valley Road, Montville. It is open to the community on Thursdays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. For more information, please email KiwanisofMontville@gmail.com or call 973-400-9222. Individuals needing assistance are welcome to stop by the pantry during operating hours to receive groceries at no cost. Please bring a form of ID.

With demand increasing, the pantry plans renovations in 2025 to expand its capacity and better serve the community. For 15 years, it has been a vital resource, ensuring that no one in Montville goes hungry. The club will be recognized at DCON in September.

Group II Winner: Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany – “Touch-A-Truck”

Now in its 10th year, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany’s Touch-A-Truck event has become a staple community event, seamlessly integrating the Kiwanis brand into its marketing and execution. More than just a fun experience, Touch-A-Truck is an educational opportunity that allows children to:

For many young children, Touch-A-Truck provides their first experience on a school bus, helping them feel comfortable before their first day of school.

Learn about emergency services by interacting with local police officers, firefighters, and paramedics, exploring fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars.

by interacting with local police officers, firefighters, and paramedics, exploring fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars. Build familiarity and trust with first responders in a friendly, approachable setting.

in a friendly, approachable setting. Develop emergency preparedness skills, learning when and how to seek emergency help.

“Touch-A-Truck is more than just a fun-filled day for kids—it’s an opportunity to educate and inspire,” said Nicolas Limanov, Kiwanis Chairperson and member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. “By allowing children to explore emergency vehicles up close and interact with first responders, we foster curiosity and confidence. This event strengthens our community and aligns with Kiwanis’ mission to support and uplift young people.”

Fire District 5

By combining hands-on activities with educational experiences, Touch-A-Truck entertains and empowers children with knowledge and preparedness. Over 30 Kiwanis volunteers and student volunteers from Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School Key Clubs participate in the event.

This year’s Touch-A-Truck event will be held on Saturday, June 14, at Liquid Church, 299 Webro Road, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a special quiet hour from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to accommodate children who prefer a sensory-friendly experience.

Recognition & Awards

Kiwanis International will announce global winners at the 2025 Kiwanis International Convention, scheduled for June 25–28, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The New Jersey District will honor its winners at its annual convention, held from September 12 to 14, at the Tropicana Hotel in Atlantic City.

These outstanding projects exemplify the spirit of Kiwanis—making a lasting impact in their communities, one service initiative at a time.